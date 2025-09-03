Queens of the Dead; Film From Romero’s Daughter Gets A New Poster

I was really hoping to catch Tina Romero’s Queens of the Dead at Fantasia earlier this summer but a las it was not to be. It’s always interesting to see if someone can properly follow in their parent’s footsteps, or if they’ll crash and burn. So that element alone had me intrigued, plus I can always dig on a zombie movie. And the buzz coming out of the festival was fairly good with it holding a 92% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. And now that the festivals are getting behind us (except TIFF, which you can expect coverage from us for the foreseeable future), the film is readying up for a wide release and we’re getting our first look at the Teaser Poster.

Though it does have me asking the question: of all the Romero’s Dead film to pay homage to, they decided on Survival of the Dead? If it was any other person or title, then maybe the comparison wouldn’t be so apt but it’s hard not to see this and immediately think of this poster. It’s the worst of Romero’s zombie films and not something you should be wanting comparisons to. Probably just an oversight by the design team, but this is just a teaser after all. And hell, even The Dead Don’t Die had a similar design (though they weren’t directed by an offspring of “The Father of the Zombie film.”) Even still, I hold out hope that this will be a fun movie that carries the same social commentary of George A Romero’s work. Here’s hoping it leans more Dawn/Day than Diary/Survival.

Queens of the Dead is about: “ A zombie apocalypse breaks out in Brooklyn on the night of a giant warehouse party, where an eclectic group of drag queens, club kids, and frenemies must put aside their drama and use their unique skills to fight against the brain-thirsty, scrolling undead .”

Queens of the Dead releases to theaters on October 24th, with a Shudder release to follow.