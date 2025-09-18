Queens of the Dead trailer: zombie movie from George A. Romero’s daughter will be in theatres for Halloween

Back in 1968, George A. Romero made his feature directorial debut with one of the greatest horror movies ever made, Night of the Living Dead – and while doing so, he also introduced the world to flesh-eating ghouls that became a new definition for the world “zombie.” Romero, who passed away in 2017, went on to make several more zombie movies over the decades… and recently, his daughter Tina Romero revealed that she’s making her own feature directorial debut with a zombie movie called Queens of the Dead . That movie had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival a few months ago – and won the Audience Award for Best Narrative Film there! Now, it’s heading toward an October 24th theatrical release, and in anticipation of that release, a trailer has dropped online! You can watch it in the embed above.

Romero previously told Fangoria that the screenplay she wrote with novelist and comedian Erin Judge “ takes place over one night, at the beginning of the dead rising. We find ourselves at a big warehouse party in Bushwick. We’ve got a party promoter for whom everything’s going wrong, and her lead act has dropped out, so she needs to call upon a friend — a retired drag queen — to resurrect his drag, to come and save the night. And it turns out to be a night of many resurrections. And our motley crew of characters find themselves holed up in a Bushwick nightclub, having to decide ‘do we get out of here or do we board the place up?’ And they’ve got to survive the night. It’s about a group of non-fighters finding the survival skills deep within. “

Katy O’Brian (Love Lies Bleeding), Jack Haven (I Saw the TV Glow), Margaret Cho (Fire Island), Cheyenne Jackson (American Horror Story), Nina West (Rupaul’s Drag Race), Jaquel Spivey (Mean Girls), Tomas Matos (Fire Island), Quincy Dunn-Baker (No Hard Feelings), Becca Blackwell (Bros), Shaunette Renée Wilson (Black Panther), Dominique Jackson (Pose), Riki Lindhome (Knives Out), Eve Lindley (Bros), and drag artist Julie J star in the film. Romero previously provided the following statement: “ This is the cast of my wildest dreams. In a movie about survival, you gotta love and root for the survival crew. Every single person in this ensemble brings such a special and specific flavor -both on and off screen. The result is truly a magic sauce. “ George A. Romero’s frequent collaborator Tom Savini and Gaylen Ross of Dawn of the Dead also make appearances.

Vanishing Angle’s Matthew Lee Miller and Natalie Metzger produced the film.

