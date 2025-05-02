Rapture: Will Poulter, Kit Connor, and Manu Ríos to star in medieval zombie film

Will Poulter (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Kit Connor (Heartstopper), and Manu Ríos (Elite) have signed on to star in the medieval zombie horror film Rapture , which HanWay Films will be presenting to potential buyers at the Cannes market. The feature directorial debut of playwright Jordan Tannahill, Rapture is expected to begin filming later this year in Hungary.

Deadline reports that Rapture is set in medieval England in the year 1348 and takes place in Lansley Abbey, a remote stone monastery in Yorkshire, which houses ten monks bound by a life of strict routine and devotion. Their fragile peace is disrupted by the arrival of a messenger – a man with haunting news from the outside world who rapidly shows symptoms of a mystery illness. A virulent plague is spreading through the land: marked initially by a hemorrhagic fever, it turns its victims into “revenants” — restless, undead beings. As the contagion closes in, Lansley Abbey becomes a battleground: desperate outsiders beg for refuge while the infected threaten to overrun its walls. The monks are torn apart by a moral rift — between those who believe they must care for the sick and those who want to protect the centuries of knowledge safe-guarded by the monastery. As death is fully unleashed, so too is the brothers’ capacity for extraordinary acts of altruism and ruthless betrayal, forcing them to confront the ultimate question: what does it mean to be human? Deadline also notes that Poulter and Connor previously shared the screen in Warfare, while Ríos also appeared in Pedro Almodovar’s Strange Way Of Life.

Elevation Pictures, 2AM, and Brookstreet Pictures are producing the film. Gabrielle Stewart, the CEO of HanWay Films, provided the following statement: “ We have all been blown away by the vision Jordan has for Rapture. It is rare to have such an atmospheric and terrifying zombie horror film that inhabits such an authentic historical world, with complex characters grappling with the biggest moral dilemmas. It is no wonder he has already attracted such great casting in Will, Kit and Manu with more to come, backed by top tier producers. “

A Night of the Living Dead scenario playing out in a monastery in 1348 sounds like a cool set-up to me, so I look forward to seeing how Rapture is going to turn out. Does this one sound interesting to you? Let us know by leaving a comment below.