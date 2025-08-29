Ready or Not 2 picks up immediately after the end of the first movie and deepens the mythology

Six years ago, genre regular Samara Weaving starred in a very cool horror comedy called Ready or Not, which was directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who went on to make the two most recent Scream sequels and the “Dracula’s daughter” movie Abigail. Last year, it was announced that a sequel is now moving forward – and while Escape Room director Adam Robitel was attached to take the helm of Ready or Not 2 (now known as Ready or Not: Here I Come ) when it was first announced, Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett have since stepped up to direct the sequel, which they have promised will be “an absolute banger.” Weaving is returning for the follow-up and is joined in the cast by Kathryn Newton (who worked with the directors on Abigail), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Elijah Wood (Lord of the Rings), Shawn Hatosy (The Faculty), Néstor Carbonell (Lost), Kevin Durand (also from Abigail), and legendary filmmaker David Cronenberg. Details on the characters they’ll be playing have not been revealed – but Wood has confirmed that the story picks up almost immediately after the ending of the first movie and says that the story deepens the mythology.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are part of a filmmaking collective (and production company) called Radio Silence, which they formed with Justin Martinez and Chad Villella in 2011.

Ready or Not was written by Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy. Weaving took on the role of a young woman who is invited on the night of her wedding by her new husband’s rich, eccentric family to participate in a time-honored tradition that turns into a lethal game with everyone fighting for their survival. Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy have written the script for the sequel, but we don’t yet know what Weaving’s character is going to have to deal with this time around.

Wood told our friends at Bloody Disgusting, “ I’m a big fan of Radio Silence. I love their films. I love the original. I think Ready or Not is a total blast. I love Samara [Weaving] in that film. I love the cast of that movie and the kind of nugget of the mythology that you get. What I love about this sequel is that it really deepens that mythology, so I’m stoked for people to see it. It’s a movie that takes place almost immediately after the first one ends and enriches everything you love about the original film. “

Wood’s comment on the timeframe goes along with a quote Busick previously gave to ComicBook.com: “ [The] movie picks up the second after the first movie ends. Grace wakes up in the hospital, ” he said. “ No time has passed for her. The last thing she remembers is her in-laws exploded, including her new husband. They exploded in front of her and covered her in blood. She went outside and had her cigarette. The EMTs and fire department came. The credits roll and it picks up right there. Worldbuilding was important to us in that even in the first one, we were asking ourselves, ‘The Le Domas aren’t the only family that has done that.’ “

Searchlight VP of Production Richard Ruiz and Creative Executive Cornelia Burleigh are overseeing Ready or Not 2 for the studio. They report to Co-Heads of Production and Development DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas. Tripp Vinson, James Vanderbilt, Bradley J. Fischer, and William Sherak are producing, while Samara Weaving, Chad Villella, Paul Neinstein, Tara Farney, Greg Denny, Guy Busick, and R. Christopher Murphy serve as executive producers. Filming took place in Toronto.

The much-anticipated sequel will hit theatres on April 10, 2026.

Are you looking forward to Ready or Not 2 / Ready or Not: Here I Come? What do you think of the sequel picking up immediately after the ending of the first movie? Do you want to learn more about the mythology? Let us know by leaving a comment below.