Rebel Ridge dominates Netflix’s Top 10 for the second week in a row

It didn’t feel as though Rebel Ridge had a ton of buzz leading up to its premiere on Netflix, but Jeremy Saulnier’s action thriller is making up for that in a big way. For the second week in a row, Rebel Ridge is dominating Netflix’s Top 10 list, with 38.6 million views. Its closest competitor, the sci-fi movie Uglies, is lagging behind with 20.8 million views

Rebel Ridge stars Aaron Pierre as Terry Richmond, a former Marine who “ enters the town of Shelby Springs on a simple but urgent mission– post bail for his cousin and save him from imminent danger. But when Terry’s life’s savings is unjustly seized by law-enforcement, he’s forced to go head to head with local police chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson) and his combat-ready officers. Terry finds an unlikely ally in court clerk Summer McBride (AnnaSophia Robb) and the two become ensnared in a deep-rooted conspiracy within the remote township. As the stakes turn deadly, Terry must call upon his mysterious background to break the department’s hold on the community, bring justice to his own family– and protect Summer in the process. “

It’s been seven years since Saulnier’s last film (Hold the Dark), so it’s a treat to have him back with another great movie. Rebel Ridge had its struggles, as John Boyega was originally set to lead the film. After several weeks of production, the Star Wars actor dropped out due to “family reasons.” Nearly a year later, production finally resumed, with Pierre now taking on the leading role.