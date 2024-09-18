Rebel Ridge dominates Netflix’s Top 10 for the second week in a row

It didn’t feel as though Rebel Ridge had a ton of buzz leading up to its premiere on Netflix, but Jeremy Saulnier’s action thriller is making up for that in a big way. For the second week in a row, Rebel Ridge is dominating Netflix’s Top 10 list, with 38.6 million views. Its closest competitor, the sci-fi movie Uglies, is lagging behind with 20.8 million views
Rebel Ridge stars Aaron Pierre as Terry Richmond, a former Marine who “enters the town of Shelby Springs on a simple but urgent mission– post bail for his cousin and save him from imminent danger. But when Terry’s life’s savings is unjustly seized by law-enforcement, he’s forced to go head to head with local police chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson) and his combat-ready officers. Terry finds an unlikely ally in court clerk Summer McBride (AnnaSophia Robb) and the two become ensnared in a deep-rooted conspiracy within the remote township. As the stakes turn deadly, Terry must call upon his mysterious background to break the department’s hold on the community, bring justice to his own family– and protect Summer in the process.“
It’s been seven years since Saulnier’s last film (Hold the Dark), so it’s a treat to have him back with another great movie. Rebel Ridge had its struggles, as John Boyega was originally set to lead the film. After several weeks of production, the Star Wars actor dropped out due to “family reasons.” Nearly a year later, production finally resumed, with Pierre now taking on the leading role.
Our own Chris Bumbray had a blast with the film, saying that it’s “Saulnier’s most conventional and accessible film to date” as well as “one of the most entertaining films Netflix has made in some time.” Bumbray continued, “But what makes Rebel Ridge such a must-watch movie are the action sequences, which are shot in a lean, mean, and realistic way. You see, in the film, Terry is a former close combat instructor, and those are the tactics he uses to take on his opponents, with Pierre thrillingly adept in the well-staged martial arts sequences. This kind of action role makes a guy like him a star, and one has to imagine that the suits at Marvel and DC will be keeping an eye on him.” Rebel Ridge is currently streaming on Netflix, and you can check out the rest of Bumbray’s review right here!
