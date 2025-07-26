Interviews

Red Sonja: We Interview the Cast at Comic Con!

By
Posted 13 minutes ago
Red Sonja, first-look imageRed Sonja, first-look image

Red Sonja is a property Hollywood has been trying to get right for quite some time. Created by Roy Thomas and artist Barry Windsor-Smith—based on a character by Conan the Barbarian creator Robert E. Howard—Red Sonja has long been a staple of the sword-and-sorcery genre and remains one of the most iconic pulp heroines of her era.

Riding the wave of Conan the Barbarian’s success, producer Dino De Laurentiis attempted to launch Red Sonja franchise in 1985, with Brigitte Nielsen in the title role and Arnold Schwarzenegger playing a thinly veiled version of Conan named Lord Kalidor. The film was a major flop, but as fantasy has made a strong comeback in recent years, many believe Red Sonja is overdue for a proper cinematic revival.

Over the years, various filmmakers have tried to bring her back to the screen—including Robert Rodriguez (with Rose McGowan), Simon West, Amber Heard, and even Bryan Singer, who came close to making a version just a few years ago. Now, director M.J. Bassett and Revenge star Matilda Lutz finally have a Red Sonja movie ready for release. It’s set to hit theaters on August 15th (and digital on August 29th), and Lutz made an appearance at Comic-Con to help build excitement.

As seen in the interview embedded above, Lutz—who plays the title role—had high praise for Bassett, who previously directed the Robert E. Howard adaptation Solomon Kane and has since become a go-to director for streaming series like FUBAR and The Terminal List. Lutz also shared her excitement about the recent success of her Revenge director Coralie Fargeat, whose film The Substance has launched her career to new heights. We also caught up with Wallis Day, who plays one of the film’s villains, Dark Annisia.

Are you excited for Red Sonja? Let us know in the comments!

Tags:

About the Author

Chris Bumbray
Editor-in-Chief - JoBlo
5,329 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Goodfellas, A Clockwork Orange, Boogie Nights, Goldfinger, Casablanca, Scarface (83 version), read more Heat, The Guns of Navarone, The Dirty Dozen, Pulp Fiction, Taxi Driver, Blade Runner, any film noir

Likes: Movies, LP's, James Bond, true hollywood memoirs, The Bret Easton read more Ellis Podcast, every sixties british pop band, every 80s new wave band - in fact just generally all eighties songs, even the really shit ones, and of course, Tom Friggin' Cruise!

Latest Movie News

JoBlo Originals

Awesome Art’s Tribute to The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Posted 2 hours ago
Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted...
Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. Weapons
  4. Tron: Ares
  5. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  6. Nobody 2
  7. The Toxic Avenger
  8. The Smashing Machine
  9. The Black Phone 2
  10. Supergirl

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!