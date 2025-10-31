Movie News

Reenactment: Benicio del Toro will reunite with his Reptile director, Grant Singer, plus Cameron Diaz is in talks to co-star

By
Posted 1 hour ago
reenactment, benicio del toro, cameron diazreenactment, benicio del toro, cameron diaz

Benicio del Toro is currently gaining acclaim for his supporting role in the politically-charged Paul Thomas Anderson film, One Battle After Another, and Deadline now reports that del Toro is set to reunite with Grant Singer, who directed him in Netflix’s Reptile, for a new project titled Reenactment. Cameron Diaz is also in talks to co-star in the project. The plot has not yet been revealed, but production is said to commence soon.

Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill and Thad Luckinbill of Black Label will be producing Reenactment along with Patrick Wachsberger of 193, a company under the Legendary brand. Black Label’s Rachel Smith is set to executive produce along with Ashley Stern of 193 and LBI’s Rick Yorn and Scott Greenberg. Wachsberger’s 193 will also be handling the international sales.

Reptile was a crime thriller starring Del Toro, Alicia Silverstone, Justin Timberlake and Eric Bogosian. The film sat at the top of Netflix’s top 10 for a few weeks. Indeed, we caught it at TIFF (read our review) and really enjoyed the darkly humorous thriller, which eventually evolves into a tense action thriller boasting one of Del Toro’s most outstanding performances.

Singer told us a lot about his film heroes, “So Sidney Lumet’s one of my favorite directors ever, and the film has much more in common with a movie like Serpico than it does a Fincher film. By the way, I love David Fincher. He’s one of my favorite living filmmakers, but I agree with you that the film is, I don’t, I wouldn’t call it Fincher-esque in my opinion, but it’s hard for me to comment on the movie because I’m too close to it. I think that people like to say Fincher-esque, probably just because he’s one of the few guys who makes original thrillers of a certain size and level. He’s created a niche for himself.”

Singer’s influences go beyond Lumet into classic Hollywood movies like Charles Laughton’s Night of the Hunter and the Richard Brooks version of In Cold Blood, which he admits was “a huge influence on the movie.”

Singer also admits he was lucky to get Del Toro involved, who delivers an unexpectedly three-dimensional, humorous take on a detective forced to go to some very dark places. “I mean, there’s some great actors out there, but like, I cannot even imagine another actor doing this role and inhabiting the character, but I will say when we wrote the script, when Ben (Brewer) and I wrote the script, we set up with our producers and they had done Sicario with Black Label with Benicio and from that first meeting they’re like, well, who do you want? And of course we had him in mind, but It felt like such a far-out dream.”

Source: Deadline
Tags: ,

About the Author

EJ Tangonan
News Editor
3,027 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 80s and 90s action movies, Bruce Lee movies, Jackie Chan read more movies, Die Hard, Back to the Future trilogy, Jurassic Park, Rocky IV, Speed, Terminator 1 & 2 and much more!

Likes: Movies, Acting, Writing, Photoshop, Video Editing, classic Simpsons seasons, Conan O'Brien, read more Bill Burr, plunging into YouTube rabbit holes, french fries and Pepsi and making art on his webpage https://www.deviantart.com/ejtangonan

Latest Benicio del Toro News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Greenland: Migration
  6. Send Help
  7. The Running Man (2025)
  8. Mortal Kombat 2
  9. The RIP
  10. Project Hail Mary

Breaking News

Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

JoBlo Originals

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 1 week ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?
The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?

JoBlo Originals

Does Highlander Need a Reboot?

Posted 3 weeks ago
The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?