Paramount announces details of extra content on the digital copy of Regretting You

Paramount announces the digital-on-demand release date and extra features of the Colleen Hoover romance drama Regretting You. The Josh Boone-helmed film stars Allison Williams, Mckenna Grace, Dave Franco, Mason Thames, Sam Morelos with Scott Eastwood with Willa Fitzgerald and Clancy Brown. The movie is scheduled to be available digitally on November 25.

The synopsis reads,

“From #1 bestselling author Colleen Hoover comes a story that captures the magic of young love and will leave you feeling everything. When Clara’s (Mckenna Grace) world turns upside down, the last thing she expects is love but then Miller (Mason Thames) changes everything. With his quiet strength and steady warmth, he helps her rediscover joy in the middle of the chaos. A tender tale of first love, second chances, and the kind of connection that makes everything brighter.”

The special features details read:

Bonus Content: Go inside the making of REGRETTING YOU with over 20 minutes of iTunes Extras! Explore the book-to-film adaptation process through cast and crew interviews and discover the key to living regret free, straight from the stars themselves. Experience the stars’ romantic sides as they reminisce on young love and memorable promposals. Plus, enjoy a collection of deleted scenes you won’t regret watching!

Featurettes: Adapting You: Go behind the scenes as the cast and crew dive into transforming Colleen Hoover’s hit novel REGRETTING YOU into this must-see film. Love in Loss: Embrace the empowerment of love in the face of loss with the stars of the film. A Life Without Regret: Discover the cast and crew’s personal relationships with regret in this bonus featurette. Promposal: Experience the romantic side of the cast and crew as they reminisce on promposals.

Deleted Scenes

Outtakes: Line-O-Rama: Morgan: Watch these hilarious outtakes of Morgan scolding Miller.



Paramount Pictures presents the movie in association with Constantin Film and Domain Entertainment and north.five.six. Regretting You is also a Constantin Film Production as well as a Harbinger Pictures and Frayed Pages Production. Producers on the film include Brunson Green, Anna Todd, Flavia Viotti and Robert Kulzer. The executive producers on board include Oliver Berben, Colleen Hoover, Allison Williams, Mckenna Grace, Dave Franco, Jon D. Wagner, Emily Magee, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Andrew Lary, Michael Rothstein, Samuel Hall and Warren Goz.

The success of It Ends With Us led to several of Hoover’s novels getting optioned for feature film adaptations, including a previous announcement for an adaptation of Reminders of Him, with Flea and Love at First Sight helmer Vanessa Caswill directing. In addition to It Ends With Us and Reminders of Him, Amazon MGM Studios will adapt Hoover’s Verity, with Anne Hathaway in the lead role.

