An adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s Reminders of Him lands Flea and Gold Digger director Vanessa Caswill

Butterflies are circling as Hollywood continues to fall in love with It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover. Despite mixed reviews, It Ends With Us grossed $80 million on a $25 million budget, making the unconventional romance film one of 2024’s most talked-about cinematic experiences. While plenty of people bought tickets for It Ends With Us, Hoover’s fans showed up in droves to support the author’s work. That success has led to several of Hoover’s novels getting optioned for feature film adaptations, including today’s announcement for an adaptation of Reminders of Him, with Flea and Love at First Sight helmer Vanessa Caswill directing.

Reminders of Him hails from Universal, with a Valentine’s Day window release on Friday, February 13, 2026. What’s the story about? Check out the synopsis for Hoover’s book below, courtesy of Amazon:

After serving five years in prison for a tragic mistake, Kenna Rowan returns to the town where it all went wrong, hoping to reunite with her four-year-old daughter. But the bridges Kenna burned are proving impossible to rebuild. Everyone in her daughter’s life is determined to shut Kenna out, no matter how hard she works to prove herself.

The only person who hasn’t closed the door on her completely is Ledger Ward, a local bar owner and one of the few remaining links to Kenna’s daughter. But if anyone were to discover how Ledger is slowly becoming an important part of Kenna’s life, both would risk losing the trust of everyone important to them.

The two form a connection despite the pressure surrounding them, but as their romance grows, so does the risk. Kenna must find a way to absolve the mistakes of her past in order to build a future out of hope and healing.

Woof! What do you think Kenna went to prison for? What are she and Ledger up to that could ruin their already rocky union? Your guess is as good as mine.

In addition to It Ends With Us and Reminders of Him, Amazon MGM Studios will adapt Hoover’s Verity, with Anne Hathaway in the lead role. Verity follows Verity Crawford, a famous author who is unable to finish her latest thriller novel after a car accident leaves her badly injured and incapacitated. So her husband Jeremy offers a struggling writer named Lowen a huge sum of money to complete the remaining books in the series. Lowen accepts the gig but uncovers dark secrets — including an unfinished manuscript that hints at chilling admissions about Verity and her family’s past — leaving Lowen to determine if Verity is a gifted fictionist or a deranged psychopath.

Hoover’s Regretting You is also getting an adaptation, with Josh Boone directing Mckenna Grace, Allison Williams, and Dave Franco as the lead characters. Regretting You centers on the strained relationship between young mother Morgan Grant and her teenage daughter Clara, exacerbated by Morgan’s husband Chris’s tragic death, forcing them to navigate life’s challenges together.

Boy, oh, boy. Colleen Hoover certainly knows how to write deep-rooted trauma. It’s no wonder people find her stories so compelling. As the project develops, we’ll watch for more news about Vanessa Caswill’s Reminders of Him.