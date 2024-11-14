The Ben Affleck Christmas actioner, Reindeer Games, will get a new 4K Blu-ray release just after the holidays

The Ben Affleck/Charlize Theron Christmas action film is coming home…just not in time for Christmas. Blu-ray.com is reporting that Reindeer Games, the final theatrical film by John Frankenheimer, is getting a new 4K Blu-ray release from Kino Lorber. The Santa-centric Casino robbery film stars Ben Affleck, Gary Sinise, Charlize Theron, Isaac Hayes, and Ron Jeremy. However, the holiday-themed film is due to hit retailers just after the holidays on January 14.

The description reads,

“Just released from prison, all Rudy Duncan (Ben Affleck) wants is to start a new life with Ashley (Charlize Theron), the girl of his dreams, whom he met through pen pal letters in prison. But between them and happiness stands her crazy brother, Gabriel (Gary Sinise), and his motley crue of deadly criminals who think Rudy has some inside information about a casino where he once had a job — a casino Gabriel and his short-fused posse plan to take down.”

Special Features and Technical Specs:

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE THEATRICAL CUT OF THE FILM FROM THE OCN

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Audio Commentary by Director John Frankenheimer

5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio

Optional English Subtitles

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY

DIRECTOR’S CUT OF THE FILM

Audio Commentary by Director John Frankenheimer

Behind-the-Scenes Featurette

Theatrical Trailer

5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio

Optional English Subtitles