The Ben Affleck Christmas actioner, Reindeer Games, will get a new 4K Blu-ray release just after the holidays

The Ben Affleck/Charlize Theron Christmas action film is coming home…just not in time for Christmas. Blu-ray.com is reporting that Reindeer Games, the final theatrical film by John Frankenheimer, is getting a new 4K Blu-ray release from Kino Lorber. The Santa-centric Casino robbery film stars Ben Affleck, Gary Sinise, Charlize Theron, Isaac Hayes, and Ron Jeremy. However, the holiday-themed film is due to hit retailers just after the holidays on January 14.
The description reads,
“Just released from prison, all Rudy Duncan (Ben Affleck) wants is to start a new life with Ashley (Charlize Theron), the girl of his dreams, whom he met through pen pal letters in prison. But between them and happiness stands her crazy brother, Gabriel (Gary Sinise), and his motley crue of deadly criminals who think Rudy has some inside information about a casino where he once had a job — a casino Gabriel and his short-fused posse plan to take down.”
Special Features and Technical Specs:
DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY
- NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE THEATRICAL CUT OF THE FILM FROM THE OCN
- DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- Audio Commentary by Director John Frankenheimer
- 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio
- Optional English Subtitles
DISC TWO – BLU-RAY
- DIRECTOR’S CUT OF THE FILM
- Audio Commentary by Director John Frankenheimer
- Behind-the-Scenes Featurette
- Theatrical Trailer
- 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio
- Optional English Subtitles
As panned as this movie is, Reindeer Games would still make a spot on our past Best Christmas Action Movies list, saying, “This is one of those movies that’s kinda good and kinda not good but still belongs on your Christmas watch list. […] This movie starts with that Yuletide spirit by panning across several dead Santas. So, it is not exactly the movie you want to watch with your kids on Christmas Eve before reading them the night before Christmas, but, as with some of the other films on this list, Reindeer Games is one of those Christmas movies you watch early in December to get you in the Christmas mood.”
Follow the JOBLO MOVIE NETWORK
Follow us on YOUTUBE
Follow ARROW IN THE HEAD
Follow AITH on YOUTUBE