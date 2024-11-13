The Accountant 2 secures an R rating for strong violence

The Ben Affleck action thriller The Accountant 2 has earned an R rating for the exact same reasons the first movie was rated R

Christian Wolff, Ben Affleck’s character from the 2016 action thriller The Accountant, will be returning to the big screen next year – and his comeback is going to be a violent one. The Motion Picture Association ratings board has revealed that they’ve given The Accountant 2 an R rating for strong violence, and language throughout . That happens to be the same rating the first movie received, for the exact same reasons. Coming our way from Amazon MGM Studios, the film is scheduled to be released on April 25, 2025. That puts it in direct competition with the video game-inspired horror movie Until Dawn, and means it will be in theatres for one week before the Marvel movie Thunderbolts* arrives.

If you need a refresher, Wikipedia reminds us that Christian Wolff was “a certified public accountant with autism who makes his living (un-)’cooking the books’ (i.e., sanitizing fraudulent financial and accounting records) of criminal and terrorist organizations around the world that are experiencing internal embezzlement.”

Directed by Gavin O’Connor from a script by Bill Dubuque, the team behind the first movie, The Accountant 2 has the following synopsis: When her former boss is killed by unknown assassins, Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) is forced to contact Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) to solve the murder. With the help of his estranged but highly lethal brother Brax (Jon Bernthal), Chris applies his brilliant mind and less-than-legal methods to piece together the unsolved puzzle. As they get closer to the truth, the trio draw the attention of some of the most ruthless killers alive—all intent on putting a stop to their search.

Ben Affleck, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, and Jon Bernthal are joined in the cast by J.K. Simmons, Daniella Pineda, Allison Robertson, Robert Morgan, and Grant Harvey. Affleck is also producing the sequel with Matt Damon, Lynette Howell Taylor, and Mark Williams.

Are you a fan of The Accountant, and are you looking forward to The Accountant 2? Are you glad to hear that the sequel has earned an R rating for the same reasons the first movie was rated R?