Tragedy transforms into love everlasting in the emotionally devastating trailer for Colleen Hoover’s Reminders of Him

When I woke up this morning, I did not know that Colleen Hoover would come for my emotions like this. Today, Universal Pictures, Heartbones Entertainment, and Little Engine Productions dropped an emotionally devastating trailer for Reminders of Him, an unconventional love story born from tragedy that could mess you up if you’re not careful.

Reminders of Him hails from Universal, with a Valentine’s Day window release on Friday, February 13, 2026, with Flea and Love at First Sight helmer Vanessa Caswill directing. What’s the story about? Check out the synopsis for Hoover’s book below, courtesy of Amazon:

After serving five years in prison for a tragic mistake, Kenna Rowan returns to the town where it all went wrong, hoping to reunite with her four-year-old daughter. But the bridges Kenna burned are proving impossible to rebuild. Everyone in her daughter’s life is determined to shut Kenna out, no matter how hard she works to prove herself.

The only person who hasn’t closed the door on her completely is Ledger Ward, a local bar owner and one of the few remaining links to Kenna’s daughter. But if anyone were to discover how Ledger is slowly becoming an important part of Kenna’s life, both would risk losing the trust of everyone important to them.

The two form a connection despite the pressure surrounding them, but as their romance grows, so does the risk. Kenna must find a way to absolve the mistakes of her past in order to build a future out of hope and healing.

In Universal’s Reminders of You trailer, Kenna falls for a charismatic dreamboat only found in romance novels. Sadly, after falling madly in love, the two lovers get into a car accident, and Kenna (Maika Monroe) is sentenced to seven years in prison for killing her one and only. After doing her time, Kenna wants nothing more than to start over and be reunited with her love child. However, the people closest to her little girl want nothing to do with Kenna and do everything in their power to remind her that she’s the monster who killed someone they love. As Kenna fights for the chance to reunite with her child, a man named Ledger Ward (Tyriq Withers) falls for Kenna and begins to vouch for her broken heart and deeply-rooted regret for the pain she’s caused.

