Return to Sleepy Hollow: Tim Burton’s Sleepy Hollow gets a comic book sequel

Back in 1999, director Tim Burton and Seven screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker teamed up to bring us a twisted new take on Washington Irving’s 1820 short story The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. Twenty-six years later, Entertainment Weekly has learned that Burton’s Sleepy Hollow is getting a sequel – in comic book form! IDW Dark, the horror imprint of IDW Publishing, will be sending the first issue of Return to Sleepy Hollow (which is set fifteen years after the events of the movie) out to store shelves on October 29th.

If you need a refresher, Johnny Depp starred in Sleepy Hollow as Ichabod Crane, a police constable from New York City who travels to the titular town upstate to investigate a series of grim decapitations. He uncovers the Headless Horseman, a malevolent entity taking the form of a headless black rider upon a black horse. Christina Ricci also starred as Katrina Van Tassel, the daughter of a wealthy businessman who’s targeted by the Horseman and who falls in love with Ichabod as the investigation progresses. Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer comic book writer Casey Gilly has written a story for Return to Sleepy Hollow that envisions “a deeper evil” that lurks in the town years later. Ichabod has now built a name for himself as a debunker of occult claims across the world. He receives a frantic letter urging him back to Sleepy Hollow to investigate a string of unexplainable murders. This reunites him with his now-estranged love, Katrina. Together, they will uncover the truth of Sleepy Hollow’s origins and the roots that connect them all. Savanna Mayer, making their comics debut, is providing the artwork.

Gilly told Entertainment Weekly, “ Sometimes an opportunity comes into my inbox and I know, deep in my soul, that I will become a feral creature if I don’t get to write it. Sleepy Hollow is one of those opportunities and once I saw Savanna’s incredible art, I knew it was meant to be. I’ve always had a fascination with spiritualism, early Victorian funeral practices, and folklore, so combining them together in the world of Sleepy Hollow has made my elder goth heart so full. It’s been delightful to create scripts for Savanna and to see their elegant, refined, and beautifully gory art make the book come alive. They are truly a talent to keep your eye on. ” Mayer added, “ There was always a rumor going around about me in high school about how I just draw dead people all time. Well, now I get paid to draw dead people! Bones! Trees! Historical wear! I couldn’t ask for more. Based on amazing folktale source material from my home state, I couldn’t be more thrilled for my comic debut. With motifs of creepy trees, historical wear and gore, it’s a dream come true to draw Sleepy Hollow and I truly am spoiled for choice. “

Riley Farmer, an editor on Return to Sleepy Hollow, had this to say: “ We are so honored to be able to continue the story of Tim Burton’s 1999 Sleepy Hollow. Fans of Sleepy Hollow, horror, gothic romance, and all things weird will find a lot to love in our series. Casey Gilly has been putting together a story packed with bone-chilling murders, tender moments, and supernatural mysteries. And Savanna Mayer captures it all so beautifully, with haunting, gothic imagery that breathes life (and death!) into the story. Ichabod returns to Sleepy Hollow in a tale that is sure to knock your head off! “

To get a preview of Return to Sleepy Hollow artwork, character designs, and various covers, click over to Entertainment Weekly.

Will you be reading the Return to Sleepy Hollow comic book? Let us know by leaving a comment below. Here’s a look at one of the covers: