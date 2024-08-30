Ridley Scott thinks audiences may prefer Napoleon: The Director’s Cut over the theatrical, “I think I do”

Apple TV+ recently released the director’s cut of Ridley Scott’s Napoleon, which adds 48 minutes to the historical epic’s runtime, bringing it to 205 minutes. Going to need a bathroom break for that one. However, Scott told Total Film he easily could have gone longer as the story of Napoleon is so complex and expansive.

“ Well, you could do a film that ran a week about Napoleon Bonaparte, ” Scott said. “ Really, the biggest challenge is: how the hell do I narrow this down? The story of Napoleon is so complex, and I only wanted to look at the man. Not so much the battles, but more the man, and what makes him tick, and his obsession with somebody called Josephine. “

Vanessa Kirby’s Josephine gets more attention in the director’s cut, with her relationship with Napoleon fleshed out further. “ She was not at all attracted to him at all, but she engineered to pretend that she did. And from that, she had nowhere else to go, ” Scott said. “ Where is she going to go? The street? The extra [48 minutes] is not entirely devoted to Josephine, but it’s devoted to them, together. You start to get who, what, where, and why. Some may prefer it as a cut. And, that said, I think I do. “

Scott also commented on how his attitude towards the editing of his movies has changed over the years. “ When I began doing commercials, I’d sit there, literally in the edit, and do every frame with the editor, ” Scott said. “ Then the films, it was the same thing. It was quite a long time in the editing room. ” By the time of Black Rain in 1989, Scott had learned how to step back and not get buried in the film. “ I had a great editor called Tom Rolf, and I left him to it, maybe because he was so grumpy, ” Scott said. “ I gave him some fantastic footage. And he was always smoking in his room. So was I. So I would give him space. And then he cut the movie, and I went, ‘Christ, that’s great. I didn’t realise the film was going to be so good.’ “

“ What I’m saying is: you need a great editor, and not to go into the editing room until the editor says, ‘OK, I’ve got a scene. I’ve got a reel. Do you want to see it?’ ” Scott continued. “ Because once I’ve prepared casting, recce’d it, and shot it, I’m so buried in it. I’m numb to what I’ve just done. It’s best to hand it over to a fresh mind, and let them get to it. And then I’m fresh to see what they’ve done with it. So it’s like handing over a piece of a jigsaw puzzle, and saying, ‘Tell me when you’ve done the left-hand corner.’ “

Scott added that he considers Kingdom of Heaven to be his most successful director’s cut, and I would agree. The film is pretty much the gold standard for how much a director’s cut can transform a mediocre movie into a great one.

Napoleon: The Director’s Cut is now streaming on Apple TV+, so be sure to check out the review from our own Alex Maidy.