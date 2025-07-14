Robert Englund’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony scheduled to take place on Halloween

Back in June of last year, the Hollywood Chamber’s Board of Directors announced that more than thirty new stars are going to be added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2025 (and into 2026), with the latest batch of honorees including legendary filmmaker John Carpenter and character actor / genre icon Robert Englund. Honorees have up to two years after they are chosen to set a date for their ceremonies, and Carpenter had his ceremony a few months ago. Now, it looks like Englund has scheduled his ceremony, as the actor posted a story on his Instagram account (with thanks to our friends at Bloody Disgusting for the heads-up) indicating that it’s going to be held on a very fitting date: October 31st, Halloween! Of course, that would have been an even more fitting date for Carpenter’s ceremony, since he was the director of the 1978 classic Halloween, but since Englund has played one of horror’s most famous villains (many times), it’s great for him as well.

Englund has racked up over 170 (and counting) acting credits over the course of a career that stretches back to the 1974 film Buster and Billie. He is, of course, best known for playing the role of dream-stalking murderer Freddy Krueger in the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. Not only did he play that character in eight feature films, from the original A Nightmare on Elm Street in 1984 to the Friday the 13th crossover Freddy vs. Jason in 2003, but he also hosted 44 episodes of the anthology series Freddy’s Nightmares as Freddy, voiced the character on an episode of The Simpsons, and played Freddy again on an episode of the sitcom The Goldbergs.

Chairman Peter Roth had this to say about the batch of Hollywood Walk of Fame star honorees that included Englund: “ The Walk of Fame has made history again! As Chairman of the Walk of Fame Selection Committee, I am thrilled to announce the distinguished honorees who will grace the iconic Walk of Fame in the Class of 2025. Each honoree truly embodies the essence of excellence in their respective fields. The committee and I cannot wait to see our honorees becoming part of this world-famous walkway! “

