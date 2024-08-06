Rust prosecutor says Alec Baldwin’s trial was improperly dismissed and wants the Armorer’s retrial request rejected

Last month, Alec Baldwin was taken to trial over manslaughter charges in the latest legal procedure over the tragic accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie Rust. Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer threw out the case after learning how police and prosecutors treated a handful of bullets, which they failed to turn over to the defense. Under the principle of double jeopardy, Judge Sommer ruled that Baldwin could not be retried. Deadline now reports that the special prosecutor on the case is stating that the dismissal was done improperly.

Today, a filing from July 31st was made public where Kari Morrissey says Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer had been determined to end Baldwin’s trial but was also flawed in her reasoning. Morrissey stated, “Based on the Court’s off-record statement, it was apparent that the Court was intending to dismiss the case. Although the Court’s final order has not yet been filed, undersigned counsel contends that the Court misunderstood the testimony on July 12, 2024, and improperly dismissed the case against Mr. Baldwin.”

Morrissey would additionally speak out on the retrial request of the currently incarcerated armorer from the film, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, as she feels she doesn’t deserve another chance. “If the Court were to decide that the dismissal of the case against Mr. Baldwin was proper, there is one HUGE difference – in the Gutierrez case the State was not in possession of the Teske ammunition prior to trial (although arguably Gutierrez-Reed’s lawyer, Jason Bowles, was), in the Baldwin case the State was in possession of the Teske ammunition,” she stated. Morrissey continued, “Mr. Bowles is comparing apples and oranges and trying to make a square peg fit in a round hole.”

Last month, a motion was filed from Gutierrez-Reed’s attorneys, Jason Bowles and Monnica L. Barreras. The motion read, “Justice demands that Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s conviction be overturned immediately, ensuring that the legal system does not perpetuate this core affront to our system that has been watched all over the world. This Court stated on July 12 that the integrity of the judicial system demanded that the Court dismiss Mr. Baldwin’s case with prejudice. How can it be any different with Ms. Gutierrez-Reed’s case?“

