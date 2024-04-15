Rust prosecutors say Alec Baldwin had “no control” of emotions

As Alec Baldwin awaits his July trial date for involuntary manslaughter charges on the rest of Rust, the case against him continues to build. The case stems from the tragedy of the 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed by a prop gun fired by Baldwin.

While Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty in the Rust case, the prosecution is pressing forward that there was more involved than just gunfire that should contribute to a guilty verdict. According to prosecutor Kari Morrissey, reckless behavior and disregard ultimately led to that moment in which the 42-year-old Hutchins died. “To watch Mr. Baldwin’s conduct on the set of Rust is to witness a man who has absolutely no control of his own emotions and absolutely no concern for how his conduct affects those around him. Witnesses have testified that it was this exact conduct that contributed to safety compromises on set.”

Morrissey is also backing the claim that Alec Baldwin has been inconsistent in his recounting of the incident and everything that was going on on the set of Rust, which shut down production following the October 2001 death and resumed in April 2023. “Every time Mr. Baldwin spoke, a different version of events emerged from his mouth, and his later statements contradicted his previous statements.” Filming wrapped in May of last year, although no release date has been officially set.

This comes just one month after Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer on Rust, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter. She will be kept in jail as she awaits sentencing, which is set for next week. Gutierrez-Reed could face up to 18 months in jail.

The picture being painted of Alec Baldwin ahead of his Rust trial is a damning one. And while we still have a handful of months before we see him take the stand and hear the verdict, such words may only do harm to the actor, who does have a history of hot-headed behavior. Whether or not that actually occurred while making Rust and if it can be determined to be a direct factor in the death of Halyna Hutchins will be looked at formally in just under three months in New Mexico, where the movie was filmed.

Certainly we will have a lot more information leading up to the Rust trial, but as of now, how do you think things will shake out for Alec Baldwin? Give us your thoughts in the comments below.