Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to manslaughter in Rust shooting case

Alec Baldwin has entered a not guilty plea in the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

During the production of the Western film Rust, a live round was discharged from a revolver used by Alec Baldwin which killed Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Alec Baldwin was originally charged last year, but the charges were dropped just a few months later, although they were dropped “ without prejudice, ” which meant that the prosecutors could still refile charges as the investigation continued. Baldwin was again charged with involuntary manslaughter earlier this month, with the actor’s lawyers saying, “ We look forward to our day in court. “

While Alec Baldwin is free without bail, the actor does have to adhere to several conditions passed down by New Mexico judge T. Glenn Ellington, including not possessing a firearm, drinking alcohol, or having contact with any witnesses involved in the case, except for business matters related to the movie. He’s also not allowed to leave the U.S. without permission of the court.