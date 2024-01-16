Ryan Gosling glows about his friendship with The Fall Guy star Lee Majors

Gosling is currently seeing some awards recognition for his song in Barbie, “I’m Just Ken.” Meanwhile, his upcoming action-comedy, The Fall Guy, is adapted from the TV series of the same name and featured a theme song called “Unknown Stuntman,” which was sung by the show’s star, Lee Majors. Although Gosling is making a run at the music world with Ken the EP, he will not be singing the theme song for The Fall Guy like Majors did. However, Gosling is happy to be friends with Majors since they connected for the film.

According to People, Gosling recently received the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. While walking the red carpet, the Kenough actor gave an interview with People, where he spoke about meeting the original stuntman actor during the filming of The Fall Guy. He remarked, “He came out to Australia and I had an opportunity to talk to him and spend the day with him. It was pretty great.” Gosling also added that the two are “text buddies” and have kept in touch, “It’s pretty cool. He’s so funny and he’s very lovely and gracious.”

The Fall Guy’s official plot, as per Universal: “He’s a stuntman, and like everyone in the stunt community, he gets blown up, shot, crashed, thrown through windows and dropped from the highest of heights, all for our entertainment. And now, fresh off an almost career-ending accident, this working-class hero has to track down a missing movie star, solve a conspiracy and try to win back the love of his life while still doing his day job. What could possibly go right?”

David Leitch, the film’s director, is a former stuntman himself and said his movie is “a love letter to stunts and the blue-collar crews that make these movies come to life.” Leitch strived to be as authentic as he could be and said his crew “explored doing old-school high falls into airbags, and jumping a car as far as we could, and rolling a car as many times as we could.”

The Fall Guy will premiere at SXSW and hit theaters on May 3rd, taking the spot vacated by Deadpool 3.