Ryan Gosling glows about his friendship with The Fall Guy star Lee Majors

Ryan Gosling’s latest role has him adapting the famous Lee Majors stuntman role and the two men bonded during the filming of The Fall Guy.

By
fall guy, ryan gosling, lee majors

Gosling is currently seeing some awards recognition for his song in Barbie, “I’m Just Ken.” Meanwhile, his upcoming action-comedy, The Fall Guy, is adapted from the TV series of the same name and featured a theme song called “Unknown Stuntman,” which was sung by the show’s star, Lee Majors. Although Gosling is making a run at the music world with Ken the EP, he will not be singing the theme song for The Fall Guy like Majors did. However, Gosling is happy to be friends with Majors since they connected for the film.

According to People, Gosling recently received the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. While walking the red carpet, the Kenough actor gave an interview with People, where he spoke about meeting the original stuntman actor during the filming of The Fall Guy. He remarked, “He came out to Australia and I had an opportunity to talk to him and spend the day with him. It was pretty great.” Gosling also added that the two are “text buddies” and have kept in touch, “It’s pretty cool. He’s so funny and he’s very lovely and gracious.”

The Fall Guy’s official plot, as per Universal: “He’s a stuntman, and like everyone in the stunt community, he gets blown up, shot, crashed, thrown through windows and dropped from the highest of heights, all for our entertainment. And now, fresh off an almost career-ending accident, this working-class hero has to track down a missing movie star, solve a conspiracy and try to win back the love of his life while still doing his day job. What could possibly go right?”

David Leitch, the film’s director, is a former stuntman himself and said his movie is “a love letter to stunts and the blue-collar crews that make these movies come to life.” Leitch strived to be as authentic as he could be and said his crew “explored doing old-school high falls into airbags, and jumping a car as far as we could, and rolling a car as many times as we could.”

The Fall Guy will premiere at SXSW and hit theaters on May 3rd, taking the spot vacated by Deadpool 3.

Source: People
Tags: , , ,
icon More Movie News
Is there a chance of The Expendables 5 happening after the failure of Expend4bles? Franchise star Dolph Lundgren seems to think so
The Expendables 5? Dolph Lundgren thinks Sylvester Stallone is developing it
Matthew Vaughn shuts down rumors about Taylor Swift being the mysterious author behind Argylle
sundance, whiplash, blood simple
Filmmakers pick Sundance’s Top Ten Feature Films of the past four decades
fall guy, ryan gosling, lee majors
Ryan Gosling glows about his friendship with The Fall Guy star Lee Majors
View All

About the Author

1229 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

Latest The Fall Guy News

Latest Movie News

Movie Reviews

Memory Review

Memory, starring Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard is one of the most empathetic and moving love stories to come along in many years.

Load more articles