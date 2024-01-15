Ryan Gosling won’t sing theme song for The Fall Guy

Ryan Gosling will be giving his pipes a rest, revealing he won’t be singing the theme song in his adaptation of The Fall Guy.

Ryan Gosling has sung in a number of his movies, notably Lars and the Real Girl, La La Land and of course Barbie. And the upcoming release of The Fall Guy – an adaptation of the ‘80s TV show – seems ripe for another Gosling serenade. After all, the show’s theme song, “Unknown Stuntman”, was actually sung by the show’s star, Lee Majors. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like Gosling will be following suit.

When asked by People if he would be taking on the song for The Fall Guy, Ryan Gosling – who also led a pretty awesome band, Dead Man’s Bones – said, “I’m not, but it’s in the film and a pretty great artist sings it…I’m excited for people to hear it.” The artist he’s referring to, for what it’s worth, is American Country Award winner Blake Shelton.

That Gosling won’t be singing “Unknown Stuntman” in The Fall Guy is a bit disappointing, but the movie still looks pretty promising based on the trailer and talent involved. In addition to Gosling, the movie stars Emily Blunt, Winston Duke, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham, and Stephanie Hsu. It’s been confirmed that Lee Majors will turn up as well, perhaps in his pickup? The movie also sees director David Leitch (Bullet Train) reteaming with Hobbs & Shaw screenwriter Drew Pearce.

On the current music front for Ryan Gosling, “I’m Just Ken” won at Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards and is well on its way to an Oscar nomination. Here’s hoping Gosling performs, Kenergy and all.

The Fall Guy’s official plot, as per Universal: “He’s a stuntman, and like everyone in the stunt community, he gets blown up, shot, crashed, thrown through windows and dropped from the highest of heights, all for our entertainment. And now, fresh off an almost career-ending accident, this working-class hero has to track down a missing movie star, solve a conspiracy and try to win back the love of his life while still doing his day job. What could possibly go right?”

The Fall Guy will premiere at SXSW and hit theaters on May 3rd, taking the spot vacated by Deadpool 3.

Are you looking forward to Gosling leading The Fall Guy? What is your favorite musical moment from the actor?