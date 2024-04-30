James Gunn debunks conspiracy theory that he was planning Superman’s reboot during The Suicide Squad

Filming for James Gunn’s Superman seems to be going smoothly. However, there is still a stigma surrounding the film as fans of the DCEU are still maintaining that Henry Cavill’s Superman should have been given more chances to flourish. However, there is now a theory that Gunn may have forced Cavill and the DECU into the phantom zone when Nathan Fillion gave people the impression that Gunn has been working on his DCU reboot since 2021’s The Suicide Squad.

According to Deadline, Fillion, a friend of Gunn’s, turned heads when he told an anecdote on Collider, “We were actually at the premiere party after Suicide Squad and he [Gunn] was in a huge crowd of people. …He goes, ‘Hey, did Peter [Safran] tell you what we’ve got for you next?’ I said, ‘No, he hasn’t said.’ He looked around like someone was gonna be listening. We were in a throng of people, but he leaned over and said, ‘You’re gonna be Guy Gardner.’” This prompted people to think that Gunn had been planning the DCU way before the DCEU was considered to end at Warner Bros.