Ryan Hurst to play Kratos in God of War TV series

Posted 7 hours ago
Ryan Hurst has been cast as Kratos, the title character in Prime Video's TV series adaptation of the God of War video gamesRyan Hurst has been cast as Kratos, the title character in Prime Video's TV series adaptation of the God of War video games

Three years have passed since it was announced that a TV series based on the God of War video game franchise was in the works at Prime Video, and at that time showrunner Rafe Judkins and The Expanse creators Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby were heading up the development team. They dropped out a year ago and were replaced by Ronald D. Moore, who’s best known for his work in the Star Trek franchise. With Moore as writer, executive producer, and showrunner, Prime Video is feeling so good about God of War that they’ve already given the project a two season order – and now, it has been announced that Ryan Hurst, best known for his roles in Sons of Anarchy, Bates Motel, and The Walking Dead, has been cast as the title character, Kratos!

The God of War series will follow father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.

Coming our way from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios (in association with PlayStation Productions and Moore’s Tall Ship Productions, under his overall deal at Sony TV), the God of War TV series is gearing up for production in Vancouver. Deadline noted that the two-season order is “not unusual for series of this scope when a platform believes in the creative because such shows involve a lot of upfront world-building costs related to production design, set building, costumes and props that are better amortized over multiple seasons.

Moore is executive producing the series alongside Maril Davis, Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee, and Brad Van Arragon. Joe Menosky, Marc Bernardin, Tania Lotia, Ben McGinnis, and Jeff Ketcham serve as co-executive producers. Frederick E.O. Toye has been hired to direct the first two episodes of the show.

Kratos

A press release reminds us that Hurst played Thor in PlayStation’s God of War Ragnarök, so he’s “bringing established familiarity with the franchise to the role of Kratos.” He was nominated for a BAFTA Award for his performance as Thor.  

Here’s the Kratos character description: The titular character of the entire franchise, Kratos is Spartan by birth, and a god by nature.  Raised in a martial culture, he rose to command armies in service of his homeland until one day he made a fateful deal with Ares, the Greek God of War and lost his soul in exchange for being victorious in battle.  Over the course of ten wildly successful games, Kratos vanquished mortals, creatures and gods alike.  In the process, he became an iconic character in pop culture, known for his stoic nature, unchallenged combat skills, and tragic past. In God of War, the live action series, his story will closely follow the path of the last two games as he deals with something new: his ten year old son Atreus. This father and son dynamic began a whole new chapter in the legendary series and will be the heartbeat of the new show. 

What do you think of Ryan Hurst being cast as Kratos in God of War? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

