Ryan Reynolds writing a movie for Hugh Jackman & Shawn Levy that isn’t Marvel

Ryan Reynolds reveals he’s writing a new movie for Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy that isn’t a Marvel project.

Deadpool & Wolverine proved that Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman (as well as director Shawn Levy) are a force to be reckoned with. It’s only a matter of time before the trio reunite, and that could be coming sooner than we think.

During a recent interview for the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, Reynolds revealed that he will be spending the year “writing a movie for myself, Hugh [Jackman] and Shawn [Levy] to do that is not Marvel.” He wouldn’t elaborate on what type of project this is, but Variety notes that “his enthusiasm hinted at something fresh and unexpected.

Although this project isn’t a Marvel movie, there has been speculation that Reynolds and Jackman could return to the MCU for the upcoming Avengers movies. As Deadpool & Wolverine gave Marvel its biggest success in several years, I can’t imagine we’ve seen the last of them.

Taking place six years after the events of the last movie, Deadpool & Wolverine finds Wade Wilson (Reynolds) toiling away in civilian life with his days as Deadpool behind him. But when his homeworld faces an existential threat, he must suit up once again and convince a reluctant Wolverine (Jackman) to help save his universe. In addition to Reynolds and Jackman, the cast also includes Matthew Macfadyen, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, Rob Delany, Stefan Kapičić, and more.

Our own Chris Bumbray had a lot of fun with Deadpool & Wolverine, which sounds like a real crowd-pleaser. “Have you ever been to a concert and wished that your favourite band would stop playing their not-as-good new stuff and play the hits? That’s exactly what Marvel is doing with Deadpool & Wolverine,” Bumbray wrote in his review. “After a rough run of movies, with many saying their Phase 5 has been disastrous, this feels like an everything but the kitchen-sink attempt by the company to win back those fans who feel alienated by the new direction the company seemed to be heading in. With this, you have a rock ‘em, sock ‘em thrill ride that delivers fans exactly the movie they wanted to see, with nary a message to be found amidst all the charred, sliced and diced corpses our heroes leave in their wake. It’s glorious fun.” The film is now available on 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray/DVD, and will be coming to Disney+ on November 12th.

Source: Variety
