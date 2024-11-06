Ryan Reynolds writing a movie for Hugh Jackman & Shawn Levy that isn’t Marvel

Deadpool & Wolverine proved that Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman (as well as director Shawn Levy) are a force to be reckoned with. It’s only a matter of time before the trio reunite, and that could be coming sooner than we think.

During a recent interview for the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, Reynolds revealed that he will be spending the year “ writing a movie for myself, Hugh [Jackman] and Shawn [Levy] to do that is not Marvel. ” He wouldn’t elaborate on what type of project this is, but Variety notes that “ his enthusiasm hinted at something fresh and unexpected. “

Although this project isn’t a Marvel movie, there has been speculation that Reynolds and Jackman could return to the MCU for the upcoming Avengers movies. As Deadpool & Wolverine gave Marvel its biggest success in several years, I can’t imagine we’ve seen the last of them.

Taking place six years after the events of the last movie, Deadpool & Wolverine finds Wade Wilson (Reynolds) toiling away in civilian life with his days as Deadpool behind him. But when his homeworld faces an existential threat, he must suit up once again and convince a reluctant Wolverine (Jackman) to help save his universe. In addition to Reynolds and Jackman, the cast also includes Matthew Macfadyen, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, Rob Delany, Stefan Kapičić, and more.