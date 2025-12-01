Portrait of God: Sam Raimi & Jordan Peele team up to produce horror thriller based on viral short film

Two generations of horror royalty will be teaming up for the first time. Deadline reports that Sam Raimi and Jordan Peele are set to produce Portrait of God, a new horror thriller for Universal Pictures from director Dylan Clark, which will expand on his short film of the same name. Clark also co-wrote the script for the feature with Joe Russo (The Inheritance).

What Is Portrait of God About?

Plot details are being kept under wraps for the time being, but the short follows a religious young woman who discovers the answer to the question, ‘What does God look like?’ “ Opening with a quote from the Old Testament — ‘No man shall see Me and live’ — it finds Mia sitting in the dark, practicing a slide presentation about a work of art dubbed ‘Portrait of God,’ ” reads Deadline’s description. “ To some who view the painting, she says, it appears completely black. But others report seeing a person in the darkness — one who’s been described time and again, in consistent detail. Minimalistic yet menacing, the short offers a counterpoint to the idea of God as a benevolent entity. Viewers of the portrait, beware. ” Sounds interesting.

Peele will produce Portrait of God alongside Win Rosenfeld through Monkeypaw Productions, with Raimi and Romel Adam producing through Ghost House Pictures.

What’s Next for Jordan Peele and Sam Raimi?

Unfortunately, it’s difficult to say when we’ll see Jordan Peele’s next film, as his follow-up to Nope has been delayed repeatedly. The project was originally slated to be released last December, but it was pushed back again and again until Universal actually pulled the film from its schedule in September. We don’t know much about it, but Peele himself did say that it had potential to be “ my favorite movie if I make it right . ” Fingers crossed.

As for Raimi, it’s much happier news. He’s back in the director’s chair for Send Help, a horror thriller starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien. “ Linda Liddle and Bradley Preston are two colleagues who find themselves stranded on a deserted island after they are the only survivors of a plane crash, ” reads the description. “ They must overcome past grievances and work together to survive, but ultimately, it is an unsettling and darkly humorous battle of wills and wits to make it out alive. ” The film is slated to hit theaters on January 30, 2026. The trailer looks like fun, and I’m always down for whatever Raimi wants to give us.