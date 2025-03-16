Sarah Michelle Gellar asks for fans’ patience with Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival

Bringing back any series puts a lot of pressure on the cast and crew. Once you take into account the sort of loyal cult following Buffy the Vampire Slayer has, it only gets heightened. Sarah Michelle Gellar knows this better than anyone else involved, but she is ready to continue hyping the revival, informing fans that things are officially moving on the pre-production side.

Speaking with People, Gellar said that Buffy the Vampire Slayer now has offices set up, “which means things are progressing probably faster than I’d anticipated. But it’s going to be a process, I think…To do it the way it needs to be done, everyone has to be patient with all of us, because this isn’t something that [will just happen].” In other words, the big moments are gonna come.

Gellar also noted that she loves that Buffy the Vampire Slayer continues to develop its audience even more than two decades since it went off the air. “The fact that this show is still so impactful to the people that watched it the first time along with me, to young kids today that are just discovering it and feel like it still speaks to them, being able to bring more people to her, it’s the greatest gift an actor could ever ask for. Truly.”

With Joss Whedon far removed from the long-gestating revival of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, that puts Gellar as a key EP alongside fellow returners Gail Berman, husband/wife team Kaz and Fran Kuzui, and Dolly Parton, who went uncredited on the original series. Also joining the mix is Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao. On her interactions with the director (who will head the pilot), Gellar has been blown away that Zhao would even need to consult her on anything.

Right now, not much is known about the revival of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. And while some die-hard fans are skeptical about the lack of Whedon and there is indeed a lot of pressure on bringing back a favorite like this, right now it might serve fans best to remain optimistic, as right now it’s still in the cookie dough phase.