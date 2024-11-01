The Flash star Sasha Calle on losing the role of Supergirl: “It was very heartbreaking”

Sasha Calle played Supergirl in The Flash. It was meant to be the first appearance of a character who would go on to play a major role in the DCEU. However, by the time the film was released, the DCEU was in its death throes. This was especially frustrating for Calle, who had signed on for multiple movies and called the whole experience “ heartbreaking. “

“ I was so deeply in love with that role. I had a conversation about her future many times, ” Calle told THR. “ When I signed onto that, it was for a multiple picture deal. That’s a common thing when you sign onto a franchise. So it was very heartbreaking for me, and it was very confusing. Ultimately, I know that I did my best, and wherever it ended up going, it wasn’t … (Calle ponders for a few moments.) “

Although Calle obviously wished she would be able to return as Supergirl, she looks back on the experience fondly. “ I look back at it as something super beautiful. It’s been said that a queer Latina girl like me couldn’t be Supergirl. But I was, and no one can take that away from me, ” Calle said. “ That is the most important thing for me; I did something that mattered. And whether you saw yourself represented in me or not, a lot of people really connected with her and loved her. “

Given the controversy surrounding The Flash star Ezra Miller, Calle was the only actor who did press for the film. Considering this was Calle’s very first movie, the experience of being the public face of the project was a little overwhelming. “ It was very hard, I have to say. I had bittersweet feelings as I was maneuvering everything. I was very excited, but there were a lot of unanswered questions for me, so it was very bittersweet, ” Calle said. “ I then got really sick, too. I lost my voice. So I was kind of in robot mode just to make sure that I was even able to speak, but my team was awesome. My makeup artist would knock on my door at 4 in the morning, and she would throw a bucket of ice in a sink to put my face into it. (Laughs.) I know it sounds treacherous, but to be very honest with you, it was really sweet. She would then make sure that I didn’t look sick. “

The world will soon be getting a new Supergirl, with Milly Alcock taking over the role for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.