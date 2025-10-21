Horror Movie News

Funko POP! version of Savini Jason from Friday the 13th: The Game goes on sale tomorrow

By
Posted 1 hour ago
Tom Savini's "Hell escapee" version of Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th: The Game is getting the Funko POP! treatmentTom Savini's "Hell escapee" version of Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th: The Game is getting the Funko POP! treatment

The excellent Friday the 13th: The Game from IllFonic and Gun Media is no longer playable online, but its legacy lives on not just in the hearts and minds of the many fans who loved spending hours and hours playing it, but also in the merchandising world. And the version of Jason that represents Friday the 13th: The Game in merchandising is, of course, the one that was entirely unique to the game: Savini Jason, which was designed by legendary special effects artist Tom Savini. NECA has created a Savini Jason action figure, Spirit Halloween is selling a Savini Jason mask, and now Funko has announced that a POP! version of Savini Jason will be going on sale tomorrow, October 22nd! An image of the POP! figure can be seen at the bottom of this article.

The Savini Jason Funko POP! will be available for purchase on Entertainment Earth and Amazon.

The idea behind Savini’s design of this Jason Voorhees is that he has escaped from Hell. He still has hellfire burning within him, and the trident / pitchfork he carries was stolen from the Devil himself.

Friday the 13th: The Game was hindered by the copyright lawsuit that the original Friday the 13th‘s screenwriter Victor Miller filed against producer/director Sean S. Cunningham, with Miller seeking to obtain the copyright to his script within the United States. As soon as that lawsuit was filed, new content could no longer be added to the game. Fans held on to hope for years that the game might be revived once the lawsuit came to an end. Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be. Miller won the lawsuit, but the game remained shelved.

While fans add Savini Jason figures to their collections, the Friday the 13th rights holders have let it be known that a new video game is in the works. It’s going to be very difficult for a new game to live up to Friday the 13th: The Game, though. In my opinion, that was the perfect video game for the franchise.

Are you a Friday the 13th: The Game fan, and will you be buying the Savini Jason Funko POP? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

