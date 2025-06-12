Kane Hodder has done mocap for a mysterious new video game from Gun Media and Illfonic

Any chance of a new Friday the 13th movie going into production seems to be on the distant horizon, but there are other things going on with the Friday the 13th franchise since the copyright lawsuit between the original film’s producer / director Sean S. Cunningham and screenwriter Victor Miller ended with Miller gaining the copyright to the first movie in the United States. Miller and his lawyer Marc Toberoff have teamed up with Horror Inc., which is headed up by Robert Barsamian and holds the rights to the overall franchise, to develop the Crystal Lake TV series for A24 and the Peacock streaming service, and they launched the Jason Universe, which will involve “new Friday the 13th activations spanning a wide range of platforms from entertainment, games, immersive experiences, merchandise and more” and recently unveiled a new design for iconic slasher Jason Voorhees. We know there’s another video game in the works… and now, Kane Hodder, who played Jason Voorhees in four of the films and did the character’s mocap performance for Friday the 13th: The Game, has revealed that he just did some more mocap work for the companies that were behind the F13 game, Gun Media and Illfonic!

Friday the 13th: The Game was first released in 2017 and was really just getting started when the copyright lawsuit caused the developers at Gun Media to call off any further updates. New maps, characters, and game modes had been planned, and they all had to be scrapped. Gun’s license to the Friday the 13th property has since expired and the game had to be removed from storefronts and shut down… but fans are still hoping it will be revived in some way, and this news has them hoping that Hodder may be doing mocap for just such a revival.

During an interview on Flickering Myth, Hodder (who also worked with Gun on their Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game) said, “ I guess I can say this. Three weeks ago, we just started a third game. We’re not at liberty to talk about it yet, but wait ’til you hear what it is. It’s the same company all three times, which I love working with these guys, it’s Gun Interactive. Illfonic was also involved with the Friday one and this new one. I love doing the motion capture. “

Of course, this new collaboration might not have anything to do with Friday the 13th, it could be a completely different property that has brought Gun, Illfonic, and Hodder back together, but it’s an interesting bit of information anyway. I’m looking forward to finding out exactly what this new project is.

Are you excited to hear that Kane Hodder is doing mocap work for Gun Media and Illfonic again? Let us know by leaving a comment below.