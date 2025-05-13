Horror Movie News

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game won’t receive any more updates

Posted 2 hours ago
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game, no more updatesThe Texas Chain Saw Massacre game, no more updates

Gun Interactive released The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game in August 2023, and now, less than two years later, the company has announced that there will be no further major updates to the game.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will not be receiving any further future content or support,” Gun Interactive said in a community update. “This means that there will be no more DLC, balance updates, or bug fixes, after our upcoming May patch. You can still expect a few more patches in the future in order to transition towards peer-to-peer matchmaking. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will still be playable and is NOT being delisted from store fronts. Our community team will continue to interact with our players as we continue to celebrate The Texas Chain Saw Massacre with all of you who love this game just as much as we do.

It’s good to know that the game will still be playable, but sad to see it join the ranks of Friday the 13th: The Game and Evil Dead: The Game.

Gun Interactive continued, “We feel proud of the game we’ve made and we’re happy that we’re at a point where we feel The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has reached its full potential. From the very beginning, we’ve always had a clear and concise vision for this game. We wanted to push the envelope on multiplayer asymmetrical horror, shed light on this iconic film to a newer generation, and place folks into the beautiful but macabre world of Muerto County and we feel we have achieved that.

The game included plenty of horror royalty, such as Kane Hodder, Barbara Crampton, Scout Taylor Compton, Skeet Ulrich, Bill Moseley, and Edwin Neal. It takes place several months before the events of the first movie and revolves around Ana Flores and her college friends as they go searching for her missing sister, Maria.

It doesn’t sound like Gun Interactive made this choice lightly, and they appreciate everyone who has played the game and loved it. “As a creative studio, it’s imperative to communicate that we’ve seen this vision through to the natural creative end,” Gun said. “We are a scrappy group of horror heads and artists continuously working on bringing cinematic experiences to you all. We appreciate the folks who understand the vision we are bringing to the asymmetrical multiplayer horror space because let’s face it, it may not be for everyone. But those who get it, those who have widened their gaming circles to play The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, those who have reveled in the terror, horror, and beauty of this world with their friends keep us motivated and ready to continue to do what we do best… make your favorite horror games. We wouldn’t have it any other way.

Source: Gun Interactive
