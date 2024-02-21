Barbara Crampton is being added to the Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game!

The new Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game from Gun Interactive and Sumo Nottingham was just released for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One back on August 18th, and the game’s developers are working to make sure the game stays alive by dropping in frequent updates. Tomorrow, an update will bring a new execution pack and weapon skins into the game, as well as new looks for a couple of the characters. A while back, it was announced that a new killer character, a new victim character, and a new map called The Mill… and now genre icon Barbara Crampton has revealed that she’s playing one of the new characters! Our friends at Bloody Disgusting have learned that Crampton’s character is named Virginia, but it’s not clear if she’s a killer or a victim.

Crampton made the announcement herself, in a social media video where she also said that director Tobe Hooper’s 1974 classic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (watch it HERE) is her favorite horror movie.

Judging by the image that comes up at the end of the video, it looks like Crampton’s video game character is going to look just like she did in the horror classic Re-Animator.

Matches of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game pit 4 victim characters against 3 killer characters. The story of the game has the following set-up: When Maria Flores went missing, and local law enforcement seemed to stall out in their search, her younger sister Ana teamed up with some of Maria’s friends from college to pick up the trail. The game takes place before the events of the original film.

Kane Hodder (who also worked on Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III) did the motion-capture performance for Leatherface in the game, as well as the Grandpa character. Other motion-capture performers include Sean Whalen (The People Under the Stairs) as The Hitch-hiker; Troy Burgess (Swedish Dicks) as The Cook; Kristina Klebe (Don’t Kill It) as new killer character Sissy; and Dove Meir (Dig) as new killer character Johnny. Scout Taylor-Compton (Rob Zombie’s Halloween) did the mo-cap for all of the female victim characters while Hunter C. Smith (Lucky) did the mo-cap for all of the male victim characters. Although Whalen did the mo-cap for the Hitch-hiker, Edwin Neal, who played the character in the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre, provided his voice for the game. Damian Maffei (The Strangers: Prey at Night) provided the voice of Johnny, and Michael Johnston of Teen Wolf did the same for Danny. BAFTA winner Cissy Jones did the mo-cap and vocal performance for Nancy. You can find out more about the killer characters at THIS LINK and the victim characters HERE. To learn more about the voice cast, head over HERE.

Have you been playing the Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game, and are you glad to hear that Barbara Crampton is being added to it? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

We recently heard there’s a new Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie, called Texas Chainsaw Legacy, in the works. I suggest the filmmakers should take note that Crampton is a Chainsaw fan and get her into that movie as well.