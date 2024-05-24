The kills in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game are about to get even more brutal

Players have been hacking up victims as genre icon Leatherface and his fellow killers in the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game from Gun Interactive since it was released for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One back on August 18th – but some of the most brutal kills haven’t even been added into the game yet! The game’s official X account has announced that the “Execution Pack 3” will be available for purchase as of May 28th, going for the price of $6.99, and they’re going to make the game even more brutal than it has been so far.

The game’s developers shared a one minute long clip of the new kills, and you can watch that right here:

Execution Pack 3 features new ways to catch your prey with some of our most brutal kills to date.



Find them in the shop on May 28th.

Matches of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game pit 4 victim characters against 3 killer characters. The story of the game has the following set-up: When Maria Flores went missing, and local law enforcement seemed to stall out in their search, her younger sister Ana teamed up with some of Maria’s friends from college to pick up the trail. The game takes place before the events of director Tobe Hooper’s 1974 classic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (watch it HERE).

Kane Hodder (who also worked on Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III) did the motion-capture performance for Leatherface in the game, as well as the Grandpa character. Other motion-capture performers include Sean Whalen (The People Under the Stairs) as The Hitch-hiker; Troy Burgess (Swedish Dicks) as The Cook; Kristina Klebe (Don’t Kill It) as new killer character Sissy; and Dove Meir (Dig) as new killer character Johnny. Scout Taylor-Compton (Rob Zombie’s Halloween) did the mo-cap for all of the female victim characters while Hunter C. Smith (Lucky) did the mo-cap for all of the male victim characters. Although Whalen did the mo-cap for the Hitch-hiker, Edwin Neal, who played the character in the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre, provided his voice for the game. Damian Maffei (The Strangers: Prey at Night) provided the voice of Johnny, and Michael Johnston of Teen Wolf did the same for Danny. BAFTA winner Cissy Jones did the mo-cap and vocal performance for Nancy. You can find out more about the killer characters at THIS LINK and the victim characters HERE. To learn more about the voice cast, head over HERE.

A recent addition to the game is the Virginia character, who has the voice and likeness of genre icon Barbara Crampton. A new killer called Hands is going to be added in June.

