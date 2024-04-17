Joe Bob Briggs is writing a book about the making of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Fifty-one years ago, director Tobe Hooper and his cast and crew spent a blisteringly hot Texas summer working to bring us one of the greatest horror films ever made, the 1974 classic The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (watch it HERE)… and to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the release of the film, legendary drive-in critic and movie host Joe Bob Briggs is writing a book about the making of it!

During an interview on the Mistress Harley podcast (note: that link is for adults only), Joe Bob revealed, “ I have just signed a contract with Dark Horse, which is mostly known for their comics, but they also do books. (With Dark Horse) I’m gonna do two books: we’re gonna reprint Joe Bob Goes to the Drive-In, which is my original reviews … and then we’re gonna do a 50th anniversary book that’s the entire back story of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. I have been writing about The Texas Chain Saw Massacre for years, I’ve interviewed every single person who was in the cast or the crew, so this will just be the definitive ‘Making of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre‘ book. “

Joe Bob has always let it be known that The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is his personal favorite movie, so I can’t think of any better choice than him to write the definitive “making of” book about this classic… And yes, chainsaw is one word, so it should be The Texas Chainsaw Massacre – and it is in all of the other films – but when the title appears on screen in the original movie (and on the film’s copyright), it’s split into two. Chain Saw.

Directed by Hooper from a script he wrote with Kim Henkel, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has the following synopsis: When Sally hears that her grandfather’s grave may have been vandalized, she and her paraplegic brother, Franklin, set out with their friends to investigate. After a detour to their family’s old farmhouse, they discover a group of crazed, murderous outcasts living next door. As the group is attacked one by one by the chainsaw-wielding Leatherface, who wears a mask of human skin, the survivors must do everything they can to escape.

The film stars Marilyn Burns, Paul A. Partain, Jim Siedow, Edwin Neal, William Vail, Teri McMinn, Allen Danziger, John Dugan, and Gunnar Hansen.

