The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s 50th anniversary celebrated by Dark Sky Films with poster, hats, shirts

Dark Sky Films is selling a poster and a new line of hats and shirts to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Fifty-one years ago, director Tobe Hooper and his cast and crew spent a blisteringly hot Texas summer working to bring us one of the greatest horror films ever made, the 1974 classic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (watch it HERE)… and to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the release of the film, Dark Sky Films has unveiled a new poster, along with a line of hats and shirts! You can see images of these items at the bottom of this article, and can make a purchase at THIS LINK.

It should be noted that if you want a copy of the poster, you’ll need to grab it fast. It’s a very limited edition, with only 200 being printed. The poster is going for the price of $35, while the hats and shirts are $30 each.

Directed by Hooper from a script he wrote with Kim Henkel, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre has the following synopsis: When Sally hears that her grandfather’s grave may have been vandalized, she and her paraplegic brother, Franklin, set out with their friends to investigate. After a detour to their family’s old farmhouse, they discover a group of crazed, murderous outcasts living next door. As the group is attacked one by one by the chainsaw-wielding Leatherface, who wears a mask of human skin, the survivors must do everything they can to escape.

The film stars Marilyn Burns, Paul A. Partain, Jim Siedow, Edwin Neal, William Vail, Teri McMinn, Allen Danziger, John Dugan, and Gunnar Hansen.

Legendary drive-in critic Joe Bob Briggs, who counts The Texas Chainsaw Massacre as his favorite movie, recently revealed that he’s celebrating the 50th anniversary of the film by writing a book about the making of it for Dark Horse. Joe Bob is aiming to make that “the definitive ‘Making of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre‘ book.”

