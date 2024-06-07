The Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game reveals more info on the new killer Hands, the man who inspired Leatherface

The new Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game from Gun Interactive was just released for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One back on August 18th, and the developers have been keeping a steady flow of updates coming ever since. Last month, they announced that a new killer character called Hands will be added to the game on June 11th – and with just a few days to go before that date arrives, they have revealed more information about Hands – including the fact that he’s someone who was originally created by Kim Henkel, Tobe Hooper’s co-writer on the original Chainsaw film, and was the one who inspired Leatherface to start wearing masks of human flesh!

As written on the game’s official website, “ Hands is a distant cousin to the Slaughter Family. The talented Robert Mukes (House of 1000 Corpses) brings this 7ft tall, nearly 350 lbs man, to life. Armed with a hammer and electronic traps, Robert makes Hands a force to be reckoned with.

While Hands is a drag racing legend in Texas, what residents in town don’t know is that he’s got a dark, violent, and gruesome nature. He’s the type of man who gets into grisly altercations at sleazy, run-down biker hangouts. During one of these fights, Hands beats a man to death, rips his face off, and proceeds to wear it as some kind of sick joke. This comes as no surprise as Hands is massive, extremely powerful, and can and will kill you with his bare hands in minutes. After that altercation, Uncle Hands gives this human “mask” trophy to Leatherface, inadvertently creating a lifelong obsession for the kid. ” More information on what the addition of Hands brings to the video game can be found at the website link. I really don’t like that as the explanation for why Leatherface became fascinated with masks of human flesh… but who am I to argue with the co-creator of the character?

Creative director Ronnie Hobbs provided the following statement: “ Being able to work with Kim Henkel to bring his original vision of Hands to life from his character bible has been both gratifying and amazing. Honoring authenticity and adding more layers to the lore of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has been a dream come true. I hope players will find him as terrifying and brutal as I do. “

Robert Mukes added: “ I am so excited for folks to see what I brought to the table with Hands. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is one of my all time favorite horror movies. I first saw it at 12 years old and thought it was a documentary because it felt so real. It’s amazing that I now get to work with an IP that means so much to me. With Kane Hodder doing stunt coordination, I had a blast mo-capping Hands as I used his hammer to bash Victims upside the head. “

Matches of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game pit 4 victim characters against 3 killer characters. The story of the game has the following set-up: When Maria Flores went missing, and local law enforcement seemed to stall out in their search, her younger sister Ana teamed up with some of Maria’s friends from college to pick up the trail. The game takes place before the events of director Tobe Hooper’s 1974 classic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (watch it HERE).

Kane Hodder (who also worked on Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III) did the motion-capture performance for Leatherface in the game, as well as the Grandpa character. Other motion-capture performers include Sean Whalen (The People Under the Stairs) as The Hitch-hiker; Troy Burgess (Swedish Dicks) as The Cook; Kristina Klebe (Don’t Kill It) as new killer character Sissy; and Dove Meir (Dig) as new killer character Johnny. Scout Taylor-Compton (Rob Zombie’s Halloween) did the mo-cap for all of the female victim characters while Hunter C. Smith (Lucky) did the mo-cap for all of the male victim characters. Although Whalen did the mo-cap for the Hitch-hiker, Edwin Neal, who played the character in the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre, provided his voice for the game. Damian Maffei (The Strangers: Prey at Night) provided the voice of Johnny, and Michael Johnston of Teen Wolf did the same for Danny. BAFTA winner Cissy Jones did the mo-cap and vocal performance for Nancy. You can find out more about the killer characters at THIS LINK and the victim characters HERE. To learn more about the voice cast, head over HERE.

