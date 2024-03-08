Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game: Barbara Crampton character details revealed

The new Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game from Gun Interactive and Sumo Nottingham was just released for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One back on August 18th, and it has been frequently updated since then. A couple weeks ago, it was revealed that a new character portrayed by genre icon Barbara Crampton is being added to the game in an upcoming update – and now details on the character have been unearthed on the game’s official website! The character with Crampton’s voice and likeness is a Victim character named Virginia.

Here are the details: Virginia is a grief-stricken mother who cannot get over the disappearance of her son Jesse. She’s obsessive over his vanishing and refuses to believe that he could be gone. The weight of her pain is so immense she leaves behind her nursing career to move to Newt, TX, the last location Jesse was seen. Out of determination and desperation, she travels alone to remote areas in hopes of finding him. She even goes so far as to talk to anyone who could possibly have information on Jesse’s whereabouts. This eventually leads to Virginia spotting some unusual behavior near a remote farmhouse. With hope in her heart that she’ll find Jesse, her investigation of the property leads to her tragic run-in with The Family. Captured and trapped in a different kind of nightmare, Virginia will use her vast knowledge of homemade remedies to escape.

Virginia’s time as a nurse allows her to see Sissy’s flower powder and make special concoctions that she can use to possibly save her own life. With this mixture, she can throw it directly at a Family member to create a blue cloud that temporarily blinds them. This will buy Virginia and the other Victims time to run away and possibly live to see another day. Her special ability, Boon, can also be used to contaminate blood buckets on the property. If a Family member gathers blood from one of these buckets, they will be disoriented for a short amount of time.

Crampton had this to say about joining the Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game: “ Gunnar Hansen was my friend so it’s been a great experience to keep the wonderful legacy of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre going with my inclusion in this game. Working with all the folks at GUN on my new DLC character has been a remarkable experience! They are among the best in the business. I’m so proud of what they have created and excited for everyone to see all the new stuff! “

Matches of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game pit 4 victim characters against 3 killer characters. The story of the game has the following set-up: When Maria Flores went missing, and local law enforcement seemed to stall out in their search, her younger sister Ana teamed up with some of Maria’s friends from college to pick up the trail. The game takes place before the events of the original film.

Kane Hodder (who also worked on Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III) did the motion-capture performance for Leatherface in the game, as well as the Grandpa character. Other motion-capture performers include Sean Whalen (The People Under the Stairs) as The Hitch-hiker; Troy Burgess (Swedish Dicks) as The Cook; Kristina Klebe (Don’t Kill It) as new killer character Sissy; and Dove Meir (Dig) as new killer character Johnny. Scout Taylor-Compton (Rob Zombie’s Halloween) did the mo-cap for all of the female victim characters while Hunter C. Smith (Lucky) did the mo-cap for all of the male victim characters. Although Whalen did the mo-cap for the Hitch-hiker, Edwin Neal, who played the character in the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre, provided his voice for the game. Damian Maffei (The Strangers: Prey at Night) provided the voice of Johnny, and Michael Johnston of Teen Wolf did the same for Danny. BAFTA winner Cissy Jones did the mo-cap and vocal performance for Nancy. You can find out more about the killer characters at THIS LINK and the victim characters HERE. To learn more about the voice cast, head over HERE.

Developer Sumo Nottingham recently decided to step away from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game, passing the job over to Black Tower Studios, a company Gun Interactive previously worked with on Friday the 13th: The Game. (Black Tower Studios replaced IllFonic on that project and had a hand in the creation of the Jarvis House and Pinehurst maps.)

Have you been playing the Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game, and are you interested in playing as the Barbara Crampton character? Let us know by leaving a comment below.