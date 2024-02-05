Texas Chainsaw Legacy: Leatherface raids a gated community in the new sequel

Texas Chainsaw Legacy, a new entry in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise, will reportedly show Leatherface messing with a gated community

By

The latest film in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise – a movie simply titled Texas Chainsaw Massacre – was released through the Netflix streaming service back in February of 2022, and it appeared to do well at the time. It was the second most viewed movie on the service during the February 14 to February 20 time period – which only covered its first three days of release. In those three days, Netflix subscribers streamed the film for a total of 29.18 million hours. Texas Chainsaw Massacre also ranked in the top 10 in 94 countries, reaching #1 on the daily lists in the United States, Bolivia, Brazil, Honduras, Oman, Philippines, and Saudi Arabia. Just a few months later, we heard a rumor that Netflix had ordered two more Chainsaw movies. Now industry scooper Daniel Richtman reports that a new sequel called Texas Chainsaw Legacy is in the works – and while it’s not clear if this is indeed a Netflix production, Richtman did spill some plot details.

According to Richtman, Texas Chainsaw Legacy will tell the following story (with thanks to Geeks Vibe Nation for sharing the synopsis): TEXAS CHAINSAW LEGACY delves into the tranquil facade of Oasis Oaks, a gated community nestled in rural Texas. Amidst the meticulously manicured lawns and vigilant security patrols, our protagonist family epitomizes suburban bliss. However, lurking just beyond the confines of this idyllic enclave lies an abandoned property, home to the infamous Leatherface and his macabre kin. As chaos descends upon Oasis Oaks, ordinary families are pitted against the savage Sawyers in a harrowing battle for survival, where the lines between good and evil blur in a chilling confrontation of familial horrors.

That sounds like a good time to me. I’m always on board to watch a new Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie, and I like the sound of this one. For one thing, it’s good to hear that Leatherface is going to be accompanied by some “macabre kin” this time around, since he went solo in Texas Chainsaw 3D and Texas Chainsaw Massacre. I also like that this isn’t another story about people on a road trip wandering into trouble, because there needs to be more Chainsaw movies that don’t involve road trippers. 2024 marks the 50th anniversary of the original The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, so here’s hoping they can get Texas Chainsaw Legacy through production and out into the world before the end of the year.

How does Texas Chainsaw Legacy sound to you? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Source: Daniel Richtman
Tags: , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Texas Chainsaw Legacy, a new entry in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise, will reportedly show Leatherface messing with a gated community
Texas Chainsaw Legacy: Leatherface raids a gated community in the new sequel
Kevin Greutert, the director of Saw VI, Saw 3D, and Saw X, is returning to the helm for the new sequel, Saw XI
Saw X director Kevin Greutert is back at the helm for Saw XI
The Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Blade is reportedly an R-rated period piece with Lilith as the villain
Blade: MCU movie is an R-rated period piece with Lilith as the villain
The Last of Us co-creator Neil Druckmann says there's a concept in place for a The Last of Us Part III video game
The Last of Us Part III? Neil Druckmann has a concept in mind for another video game
View All

About the Author

14563 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest The Texas Chainsaw Massacre News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles