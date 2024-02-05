Texas Chainsaw Legacy: Leatherface raids a gated community in the new sequel

The latest film in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise – a movie simply titled Texas Chainsaw Massacre – was released through the Netflix streaming service back in February of 2022, and it appeared to do well at the time. It was the second most viewed movie on the service during the February 14 to February 20 time period – which only covered its first three days of release. In those three days, Netflix subscribers streamed the film for a total of 29.18 million hours. Texas Chainsaw Massacre also ranked in the top 10 in 94 countries, reaching #1 on the daily lists in the United States, Bolivia, Brazil, Honduras, Oman, Philippines, and Saudi Arabia. Just a few months later, we heard a rumor that Netflix had ordered two more Chainsaw movies. Now industry scooper Daniel Richtman reports that a new sequel called Texas Chainsaw Legacy is in the works – and while it’s not clear if this is indeed a Netflix production, Richtman did spill some plot details.

According to Richtman, Texas Chainsaw Legacy will tell the following story (with thanks to Geeks Vibe Nation for sharing the synopsis): TEXAS CHAINSAW LEGACY delves into the tranquil facade of Oasis Oaks, a gated community nestled in rural Texas. Amidst the meticulously manicured lawns and vigilant security patrols, our protagonist family epitomizes suburban bliss. However, lurking just beyond the confines of this idyllic enclave lies an abandoned property, home to the infamous Leatherface and his macabre kin. As chaos descends upon Oasis Oaks, ordinary families are pitted against the savage Sawyers in a harrowing battle for survival, where the lines between good and evil blur in a chilling confrontation of familial horrors.

That sounds like a good time to me. I’m always on board to watch a new Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie, and I like the sound of this one. For one thing, it’s good to hear that Leatherface is going to be accompanied by some “macabre kin” this time around, since he went solo in Texas Chainsaw 3D and Texas Chainsaw Massacre. I also like that this isn’t another story about people on a road trip wandering into trouble, because there needs to be more Chainsaw movies that don’t involve road trippers. 2024 marks the 50th anniversary of the original The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, so here’s hoping they can get Texas Chainsaw Legacy through production and out into the world before the end of the year.

How does Texas Chainsaw Legacy sound to you? Let us know by leaving a comment below.