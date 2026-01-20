Horror Movie News

New Scream 7 poster pays tribute to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

By
Posted 2 hours ago
The new poster for the slasher sequel Scream 7 pays tribute to the poster for the 1974 classic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre!The new poster for the slasher sequel Scream 7 pays tribute to the poster for the 1974 classic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre!

The February 27, 2026 theatrical release of the slasher sequel Scream 7 is swiftly approaching, and today a poster has dropped online that pays tribute to the 1974 classic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (or, if you go by the title that’s on the screen and the copyright, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre)! This tribute comes about because images from the set of Scream 7 have revealed that a theatre in the movie is showing The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, with the title proudly displayed on their marquee. You can take a look at the new Scream 7 poster, along with the The Texas Chainsaw Massacre poster, at the bottom of this article.

Troubled History

Spyglass Media and Paramount once intended to make a Scream 7 that would have starred Scream (2022) and Scream VI leads Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, with Freaky and Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon at the helm. But then Ortega allegedly asked for a substantial pay raise – and as we saw when Neve Campbell dropped out of Scream VI due to a pay dispute, these pay issues don’t tend to work out. Then Barrera was fired from the project after comments she made about the Israel-Hamas war didn’t go over well with executives at Spyglass. Landon dropped out the of the project soon after. So Scream 7 has been re-developed, Campbell has signed on to return as franchise heroine Sidney Prescott, back in the lead role, while Kevin Williamson, who wrote the screenplay for the original Scream, directs the film from a screenplay by 2022’s Scream and Scream VI writer Guy Busick, who crafted the story with his co-writer on the fifth and sixth films, James Vanderbilt. (Vanderbilt is also a producer on the most recent sequels.)  

Cast and Synopsis

Neve Campbell is joined in the cast by Isabel May of the Yellowstone prequel 1883, who has signed on to play Sidney’s daughter; Mckenna Grace of the Ghostbusters franchise, Grace’s Ghostbusters co-star Celeste O’Connor, Gen V‘s Asa Germann, The Fabelmans‘ Sam Rechner, Pitch Perfect‘s Anna Camp, Riverdale‘s Mark Consuelos, fellow franchise star Courteney Cox, who reprises the role of reporter / author Gale Weathers, Joel McHale (Community) as Sidney’s husband Mark Evans, and Ethan Embray (The Devil’s Candy). Although two of the “core four” characters established in the previous two movies are no longer around, Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown are back as Chad Meeks-Martin and Mindy Meeks-Martin.

Also in the cast are Matthew Lillard and Scott Foley, who played Ghostface killers in the original Scream and Scream 3, respectively, and did not appear to make it out of those movies alive. David Arquette is back as the dearly departed Dewey, who exited the world of the living in the fifth movie.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis: When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realized as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all.

Take a look at the The Texas Chainsaw Massacre tribute poster, then let us know if you’re looking forward to Scream 7 by leaving a comment below.

Scream 7
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

