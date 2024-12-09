The Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game adds Bill Moseley and Skeet Ulrich

The new Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game from Gun Interactive was just released for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One last year, and the developers have been keeping a steady flow of updates coming ever since. The next update is coming up on December 12th – and with this one comes the addition of Skeet Ulrich from the Scream franchise as a new victim character named Wyatt and Chainsaw franchise veteran Bill Moseley as a new killer family member called Bones. Moseley is best known for playing the character Chop Top in Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (and he also appeared as Drayton Sawyer in Texas Chainsaw 3D), but since the makers of this video game only have the rights to base the game on the original film, Moseley has been given a brand new character to bring to life. You can see Bones and Wyatt in the trailer embedded above, courtesy of IGN.

The usual matches of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game pit 4 victim characters against 3 killer characters. The story of the game has the following set-up: When Maria Flores went missing, and local law enforcement seemed to stall out in their search, her younger sister Ana teamed up with some of Maria’s friends from college to pick up the trail. The game takes place before the events of director Tobe Hooper’s 1974 classic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (watch it HERE).

Kane Hodder (who also worked on Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III) did the motion-capture performance for Leatherface in the game, as well as the Grandpa character. Other motion-capture performers include Sean Whalen (The People Under the Stairs) as The Hitch-hiker; Troy Burgess (Swedish Dicks) as The Cook; Kristina Klebe (Don’t Kill It) as new killer character Sissy; and Dove Meir (Dig) as new killer character Johnny. Scout Taylor-Compton (Rob Zombie’s Halloween) did the mo-cap for all of the female victim characters while Hunter C. Smith (Lucky) did the mo-cap for all of the male victim characters. Although Whalen did the mo-cap for the Hitch-hiker, Edwin Neal, who played the character in the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre, provided his voice for the game. Damian Maffei (The Strangers: Prey at Night) provided the voice of Johnny, and Michael Johnston of Teen Wolf did the same for Danny. BAFTA winner Cissy Jones did the mo-cap and vocal performance for Nancy. Robert Mukes (House of 1000 Corpses) brought Hands to life. Barbara Crampton provided the voice and likeness of a character named Virginia. You can find out more about the killer characters at THIS LINK and the victim characters HERE. To learn more about the voice cast, head over HERE.

Do you play The Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game, and are you looking forward to seeing what Skeet Ulrich’s Wyatt and Bill Moseley’s Bones add to the game? Let us know by leaving a comment below.