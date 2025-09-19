Horror Movie News

Stephen King discusses the greatness of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre in Chain Reactions documentary clip

By
Posted 45 minutes ago
Stephen King reminisces about his first time watching The Texas Chainsaw Massacre in a clip from the Chain Reactions documentaryStephen King reminisces about his first time watching The Texas Chainsaw Massacre in a clip from the Chain Reactions documentary

Documentarian Alexandre O. Philippe’s works have covered such subjects as fan disenchantment with George Lucas (The People vs. George Lucas), zombie culture (Doc of the Dead), Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho (78/52), the original Alien (Memory: The Origins of Alien), The Exorcist (Leap of Faith: William Friedkin on the Exorcist), David Lynch’s obsession with The Wizard of Oz (Lynch/Oz), and the life of William Shatner (You Can Call Me Bill), so it makes sense that Philippe was the filmmaker the rights holders behind one of the greatest horror films ever made, the 1974 classic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (watch it HERE) reached out to when they were hoping to celebrate the film’s 50th anniversary with the creation of a special new documentary. The result of their collaboration is Chain Reactions, which is now playing in New York and Los Angeles and will expand nationwide on September 26th. To promote the film, distributor Dark Sky Films has unveiled a clip of Stephen King discussing The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and you can check it out in the embed above.

Chain Reactions features interviews with five people who share their thoughts on The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: author Stephen King, prolific Japanese filmmaker Takashi Miike, comedian / actor Patton Oswalt, Jennifer’s Body and The Invitation director Karyn Kusama, and Australian film critic Alexandra Heller-Nicholas. JoBlo’s own Tyler Nichols has already seen the movie and you can read his review at THIS LINK.

Directed by Tobe Hooper from a script he wrote with Kim Henkel, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre has the following synopsis: When Sally hears that her grandfather’s grave may have been vandalized, she and her paraplegic brother, Franklin, set out with their friends to investigate. After a detour to their family’s old farmhouse, they discover a group of crazed, murderous outcasts living next door. As the group is attacked one by one by the chainsaw-wielding Leatherface, who wears a mask of human skin, the survivors must do everything they can to escape. The film stars Marilyn Burns, Paul A. Partain, Jim Siedow, Edwin Neal, William Vail, Teri McMinn, Allen Danziger, John Dugan, and Gunnar Hansen.

Are you a fan of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and are you interested in Chain Reactions? Check out the Stephen King clip, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
18,100 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest The Texas Chain Saw Massacre News

See More

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. One Battle After Another
  5. Him
  6. The Smashing Machine
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Supergirl
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!