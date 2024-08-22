Saw: Legacy of Terror experience coming to four Six Flags parks

Yesterday, we shared some images that offered a preview of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre experience that’s coming to Six Flags Great Adventure and Six Flags Over Texas as part of their Fright Fest celebrations this year. Now we’ve learned of another horror movie-inspired experience that will be part of the Six Flags Fright Fest event, as Six Flags is teaming up with Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the original Saw film with an experience called Saw: Legacy of Terror ! This one is coming to Six Flags Great Adventure, Six Flags Magic Mountain, Six Flags Over Texas, and Six Flags Over Georgia and will be running from early September through November 3, 2024. We have some promotional images at the bottom of this article.

Here’s the information: Just in time for Halloween season, Saw – the landmark film that spawned an iconic horror franchise – celebrates its 20th Anniversary this year. Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures have teamed up with Six Flags to bring Jigsaw’s games back to Fright Fests around North America, expanded with new game play and even more thrilling jump scares, culminating in one final test to survive.

Welcome to the ultimate trial of survival in Saw: Legacy of Terror. This Fall, step into the world of Saw with an all-new experience honoring the franchise’s legacy of terror by plunging guests into the depths of Jigsaw’s twisted mind. Guests will step into iconic scenes from the films and come face to face with some of John Kramer’s most diabolical contraptions before time runs out. Saw: Legacy of Terror features interactive elements where guests are not just idle bystanders; instead they are active participants in Jigsaw’s games, required to make certain audacious choices that lead to varied consequences. Time ticks mercilessly as guests struggle to escape the clutches of this chilling nightmare… Beware the false sanctuary of The Control Room, where Billy tests the wits of any guest attempting to earn their redemption. Guests will be forced to make a choice or testify the gruesome demise of others before being thrust headlong into their own personal hell. Guests are additionally cautioned against stumbling into a room rarely seen: John’s inner domain, The Workshop. Guests can bear witness to torture techniques such as “the rack” and “eyeball trap” among others. All throughout homage is paid to the entire franchise with easter eggs for true horror fans to identify.

The Saw franchise is currently up to ten entries, with Saw XI in the works for a 2025 release, so there are plenty of potential easter eggs that could be dropped into this experience.

Zack Crocker, Lionsgate’s creative lead on the project, had this to say: “ Celebrating two decades of pure horror, Saw: Legacy of Terror brings some of the franchise’s most iconic moments to life. We’ve crafted an experience that’s perfect for both die-hard fans and newcomers, ensuring that everyone feel that intense, nerve-wracking terror that has defined the series. Of course, there will be white knuckle scares throughout, but this year, guests’ actions will determine the outcomes they face – the choices you make decide whether you escape or fall victim to the horror lurking inside. Every twist and turn is designed to plunge you deep into the nightmare of Saw. “