Scared Shitless trailer: Steven Ogg horror comedy is coming to theatres and digital in October

Spooky season 2025 is going to be the shit – literally, thanks to Blue Fox Entertainment and director Vivieno Caldinelli, who have teamed up to bring us a horror comedy that’s packed with goopy creature action and toilet humor. The film is called Scared Shitless , and it’s set to receive a U.S. theatrical and digital release on October 3rd, just in time to be included in our Halloween month horror marathons. You can check out the trailer in the embed above.

From Happy Cat Productions and scripted by Brandon Cohen, Scared Shitless has the following logline: Two plumbers are forced to save the residents of a building when they discover a killer creature in the pipes. Here’s the synopsis: Don, a blue-collar plumber and Sonny, his germaphobic son, are forced to take care of one another after the death of Sonny’s mom. To help Sonny overcome his germaphobia, Don drags him out on a routine house-call where they encounter a plumber’s worst nightmare… a vicious killer creature that’s swimming through the pipes, killing the building’s tenants in an increasingly grisly fashion. Cohen previously wrote a short film version of the concept that was brought to the screen by Mike Fly Fleischhaker back in 2021.

Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead) stars in the feature film alongside Daniel Doheny (The Package), Chelsea Clark (Ginny & Georgia), Mark McKinney (The Kids in the Hall), Julian Richings (Wrong Turn), Marty Adams (Hemlock Grove), Marcia Bennett (The Last of Us), Brynn Godenir (Take Me Back for Christmas), Donald Tripe (Stephen King’s It), Lorna Wilson (American Gothic), and Tal Zimerman (Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities: The Outside).

Scared Shitless was produced by Lewis Spring and sports the tagline “Don’t forget to flush!”

Does Scared Shitless sound like a movie you would like to check out this October? Take a look at the trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below. This one seems like fun to me, and it’s about time we got a movie called Scared Shitless, so I’ll gladly count it among the long list of horror movies I’ll be watching during the month of Halloween.