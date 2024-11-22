Revival: Syfy horror series stars CM Punk, Melanie Scrofano, Steven Ogg, and more

For four seasons and 49 episodes, Melanie Scrofano played the title character in the Syfy TV series Wynonna Earp, which was based on the Image Comics / IDW Publishing comic book series of the same name. Now, she has a lead role in the upcoming Syfy TV series Revival , which is based on the Image Comics comic book series by Tim Seeley and Mike Norton, and Variety reports that she’s being joined in the cast by WWE star CM Punk, as well as previously announced co-stars Romy Weltman (Backstage), David James Elliott (JAG), Andy McQueen (Outer Banks), and Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead).

Revival has the following synopsis: On one miraculous day in rural Wisconsin, the recently deceased suddenly rise from their graves. But this is no zombie story as the ‘revived’ appear and act just like they once were. When local officer and single mother Dana Cypress (Scrofano) is unexpectedly thrown into the center of a brutal murder mystery of her own, she’s left to make sense of the chaos amidst a town gripped by fear and confusion where everyone, alive or undead, is a suspect.

As mentioned there, Scrofano plays Dana, who is “ constantly having to prove her worth to a stubborn sheriff, who just so happens to be her father. And just when she is about to leave her small town for good, the events of Revival Day change that, instead sending her into her most important case to date. ” Weltman’s character is Martha “Em” Cypress, Dana’s sister who, “ having led a very sheltered life due to a recurring illness, is still figuring out her place in the world. A world that for her in particular, is now turned upside down. ” Elliott is Wayne Cypress, the longtime Wausau sheriff who is “ determined to keep his town and family as normal and safe as possible — a tall order when the dead return to life in the small town he’s sworn to protect. ” McQueen plays Ibrahim Ramin, scientist from the Center for Disease Control “ who has been stationed in Wausau to study the bizarre phenomenon that brought people back to life. ” Ogg’s character is Blaine Abel. “ Raised by a fire-and-brimstone pastor, Blaine sees Revival Day as his divine calling and will use the fear and chaos within Wausau to build and rally a militia of true believers against the Revivers. ”

Details on the role CM Punk will be playing have not been revealed. His previous acting credits include Heels, Mayans MC, The Girl on the Third Floor, and Jakob’s Wife.

The series was developed for television by Aaron B. Koontz and Luke Boyce, who serve as executive producers and showrunners. Scrofano is also an executive producer on the show alongside Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, Samantha Levine, Daniel March, Greg Hemmings, and Stephen Foster. The series is being produced by Blue Ice Pictures and Hemmings Films.

Does Revival sound interesting to you? What do you think of the cast that has been assembled for this Syfy horror series? Let us know by leaving a comment below.