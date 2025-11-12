Scary Movie 6 brings Damon Wayans Jr., Kim Wayans, Heidi Gardner into the fold with Cheri Oteri and Chris Elliot returning

Get ready to say ‘wazzup’ to the latest cast members of Scary Movie 6, as Damon Wayans Jr., Kim Wayans, and Heidi Gardner join the film, alongside Cheri Oteri and Chris Elliott, who are set to return to the franchise. It’s unclear whether Oteri and Elliott will reprise past roles or take on new ones. Oteri previously appeared in the first Scary Movie in 2000 as Gail Hailstorm, an overzealous television reporter parodying Courteney Cox’s Scream character Gale Weathers. Elliott is remembered for playing Hanson, the creepy caretaker of the haunted mansion from 2001’s Scary Movie 2. Still, he also appeared in 2006’s Scary Movie 4 as a different character — Ezekiel, a village loon. Elliot’s iconic dinner scene in Scary Movie 2 is arguably one of the funniest sequences in the entire Scary Movie franchise. Let’s hope his new role lives up to the legacy.

Returning cast members for Scary Movie 6 include Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Regina Hall, Anna Faris, Lochlyn Monroe, Dave Sheridan, and Jon Abrahams. Meanwhile, other newcomers include Olivia Rose Keegan, Savannah Lee Nassif, Cameron Scott Roberts, Sydney Park, Gregg Wayans, Ruby Snowber, and Benny Zielke. Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, and Keenen Ivory Wayans return to write the script alongside Rick Alvarez.

Marlon Wayans sat down with Entertainment Weekly in September, where he assured those who loved the humor of the original will be in for it for Scary Movie 6 — and then some. “It’s how we always do it. We just want to make everybody laugh, and we don’t care if you’re sensitive. Even sensitive people need to laugh at themselves. Just know that we’re not just laughing at you, you get the chance to laugh at others. When we did White Chicks, we made fun of everybody. We made fun of Black people, we made fun of white people, we made fun of Hispanic people. That’s just what we do. We make fun of the world, make light of the world. It’s not to harm, it’s to bring humor. You may offend people here and there, but, hey, not every joke’s gonna land 100 percent, but if you tell a joke and 100 people laugh and one person walks out, that’s still a good joke.”

