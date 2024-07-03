Wind of Change: rock band Scorpions is getting the biopic treatment

Formed in 1965, the rock band Scorpions is still going strong nearly sixty years later, and they have brought us some awesome hits over the decades, including “The Zoo,” “No One Like You,” “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” “Big City Nights,” and “Still Loving You,” among others – and now they’re getting the biopic treatment, with the film taking the title of their 1991 global hit single Wind of Change .

Alex Ranarivelo (American Wrestler: The Wizard) will be directing the film, which is being developed and produced by Ali Afshar’s ESX Entertainment. The story will follow three unlikely friends whose passion for rock n’ roll fueled their rise from the ashes of post-World War II Germany to the global stardom in the 1980s as the multi-platinum rock band Scorpions. With their home soil still divided, and friends and family on the other side of the Berlin Wall, Rudolf Schenker, Klaus Meine & Matthias Jabs made the bold decision to defy state bans and take a leap of faith behind Soviet lines to fill arenas in the heart of the USSR. At the height of their revolutionary tour, the band releases what will become the defining theme for the end of the Cold War – a ballad that circles the globe as the Wall comes down and resonates to this day as an anthem for peace.

Afshar told Deadline, “ The Scorpions’ music has penetrated our culture in a big way. There is an evocative quality to their sound that is unmatched in the genre, which is one of the reasons hits like ‘Rock You Like a Hurricane’ and ‘Still Loving You’ continue to get so much airplay and fill movie soundtracks, and their music continues to connect with a new generation of fans across the globe. When my family fled Iran and came to the United States, the Scorpions’ music changed my life – if not saved it. I’m hoping that by telling the Scorpions’ story, we can bring some of that same inspiration to the world. “

ESX Entertainment’s Christina Moore and Daniel Aspromonte are producing the film with Afshar. Wind of Change is aiming to go into production in Europe later this year, to be ready for a 2025 release that will coincide with the Scorpions’ 60th Anniversary celebrations.

Scorpions is an awesome band and happens to be the first band I saw in concert… in 2016, at the age of 32. (Yeah, I was a late bloomer when it comes to concert-going.) So I’m glad to see them getting a biopic. Just in recent years, their music has appears in the likes of Knuckles, The Boys, MacGruber, The Spy Who Dumped Me, and Stranger Things.

