Netflix’s Scott Pilgrim Takes Off animated series is set to be released on Blu-ray this winter

While Netflix cancelled Scott Pilgrim Takes Off after one season, obsessive Sex Bob-omb fans can still take home the animated reunion series in a new, upcoming Blu-ray from Universal Home Entertainment. Blu-ray.com passed along the announcement of the physical media release, which is scheduled to hit retailers on December 2.

The description reads,

“Based on the cult classic live-action film Scott Pilgrim vs. The Word, Scott Pilgrim returns in an 8-part animated series. The original film cast (including Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin and Anna Kendrick) reprise their roles in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off : The Complete Limited Series. Scott meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, but learns he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her. Then things get even more complicated. Based on the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O’Malley, this is Scott Pilgrim like you’ve never seen before!”

Extras and specs have yet to be released, but you can check out some of the technical details below.

Video

Codec: MPEG-4 AVC

Resolution: 1080p

Aspect ratio: 1.78:1

Original aspect ratio: 1.78:1

Audio

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (48kHz, 16-bit)



Subtitles

English SDH

Disc

Blu-ray Disc

Playback

2K Blu-ray: Region A (B, C untested)

Details of the series from the original press release read,

The anime series reunites the original film cast to reprise their roles, including Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Ramona Flowers), Satya Bhabha (Matthew Patel), Kieran Culkin (Wallace Wells), Chris Evans (Lucas Lee), Anna Kendrick (Stacey Pilgrim), Brie Larson (Envy Adams), Alison Pill (Kim Pine), Aubrey Plaza (Julie Powers), Brandon Routh (Todd Ingram), Jason Schwartzman (Gideon Graves), Johnny Simmons (Young Neil), Mark Webber (Stephen Stills), Mae Whitman (Roxie Richter), and Ellen Wong (Knives Chau).

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off was created for television by executive producers and co-showrunners O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski. The original film’s director, co-writer and producer Edgar Wright serves as executive producer alongside Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff, Adam Siegel, Michael Bacall and Eunyoung Choi. Award-winning animation house Science SARU (Devilman Crybaby, Japan Sinks, Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken) and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, produce for Netflix.