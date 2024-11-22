Scott Pilgrim Takes Off cancelled by Netflix after one season

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World wasn’t the success it should have been, but the live-action adaptation of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novel series nonetheless developed a passionate cult following. Thirteen years later, the entire cast returned for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, a new animated series that debuted on Netflix last year. While the chances of a second season were already slim, the streaming service has made it official: Scott Pilgrim Takes Off has been cancelled.

O’Malley confirmed the news on X/Twitter. “ It’s been one year since Scott Pilgrim Takes Off came out. It was an honor to work with all of the cast & staff around the world. It was like conducting a symphony orchestra every day. From the moment [co-writer BenDavid Grabinski] sparked the idea, the project felt like a one of a kind miracle, ” O’Malley wrote. “ Anyway, we were recently informed that the show will NOT return. As you know, we only intended one season, and called in a lot of favors to make it happen, so making more would have been nearly impossible. Still, I know some of you have been holding out hope. “

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off was believed to be an animated adaptation of the graphic novels, but it shattered expectations with a big twist to the story. “ Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers; attracting the attention of all her past seven exes, ” reads a description. “ Scott was attacked by Ramona’s first ex, Matthew Patel, during a performance with his band. Seemingly, Scott was killed. However, after a weird dream Ramona had, she concludes that Scott is actually still alive and decides to further investigate his disappearance. “

Much of the cast of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World returned to voice their characters in the animated series, including Michael Cera as Scott, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Natalie Adams, Alison Pill as Kimberly Pie, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram, Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves, Mae Whitman as Roxanne Richter, Ellen Wong as Knives Chau, Kiernan Culkin as Wallace Wells, Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel, and more. You can check out a review of the series from our own Alex Maidy right here.