Ethan Embry says it was “incredible” to be cast in Scream 7 after failed audition for the original movie

Actor Ethan Embry is currently doing the press rounds for his new horror movie Alma & the Wolf, which is set to receive a theatrical and digital release this Friday, June 20th – and our friends at Bloody Disgusting took the opportunity to ask him about another genre project he’s been working on, Scream 7 . Embry couldn’t say much about the slasher sequel, but he did say that it was “incredible” to have the chance to be in the movie, especially since he auditioned for a role in the original Scream almost thirty years ago… and that audition didn’t go well.

Scream 7 started filming at the start of January, aiming for a February 27, 2026 release date, with Kevin Williamson, who wrote the screenplay for the original Scream, directing from a screenplay by 2022’s Scream and Scream VI writer Guy Busick, who crafted the story with his co-writer on the fifth and sixth films, James Vanderbilt. (Vanderbilt is also a producer on the most recent sequels.)

Spyglass and Paramount once intended to make a Scream 7 that would have starred Scream (2022) and Scream VI leads Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, with Freaky and Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon at the helm. But then Ortega allegedly asked for a substantial pay raise – and as we saw when Neve Campbell dropped out of Scream VI due to a pay dispute, these pay issues don’t tend to work out. Then Barrera was fired from the project after comments she made about the Israel-Hamas war didn’t go over well with executives at Spyglass. Landon dropped out of the project soon after. So Scream 7 has been re-developed, Campbell has signed on to return as franchise heroine Sidney Prescott, back in the lead role.

In addition to Ethan Embry, Neve Campbell is joined in the cast by Isabel May of the Yellowstone prequel 1883, who has signed on to play Sidney’s daughter; Mckenna Grace of the Ghostbusters franchise, Grace’s Ghostbusters co-star Celeste O’Connor, Gen V‘s Asa Germann, The Fabelmans‘ Sam Rechner, Pitch Perfect‘s Anna Camp, fellow franchise star Courteney Cox, who reprises the role of reporter / author Gale Weathers, Joel McHale (Community) as Sidney’s husband Mark Evans, Michelle Randolph (Landman), Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal), and Mark Consuelos (Riverdale). Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown are back as Chad Meeks-Martin and Mindy Meeks-Martin from Scream (2022) and Scream VI. There are multiple deceased characters in the cast as well: Matthew Lillard and Scott Foley, who played Ghostface killers who were killed off in Scream (1996) and Scream 3, respectively, and David Arquette, whose beloved character Dewey lost his life in Scream (2022), are all in there.

Embry told Bloody Disgusting, “ The one thing I can tell you about Scream 7 was that it was absolutely incredible to be invited. That is a lovely community of people, from the very beginning to what it is now, and I’ve been wanting to a part of that franchise since the very beginning. I remember auditioning for Scream 1. I can’t remember if it was [Jamie] Kennedy or [Matthew] Lillard — it was one of those [characters] — but I remember not getting good feedback from Mr. Craven. ” In the early Scream days, Embry was in his teens and acting in films like Empire Records, That Thing You Do!, Vegas Vacation, Can’t Hardly Wait, and Disturbing Behavior, so it’s easy to imagine him fitting into the casts of Scream or Scream 2. Instead, he had to wait for Scream 7 to come around before he could join the series.

