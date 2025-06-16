Alma & the Wolf trailer: Ethan Embry horror film reaches theatres and digital this week

The horror film Alma & the Wolf is set to receive a theatrical and digital release this Friday, June 20th – and to help you decide whether or not you’re going to be watching this movie in a few days, we have the trailer embedded above.

Directed by Michael Patrick Jann from a screenplay written by Abigail Miller, the film has the following synopsis: After a violent animal attack, paranoia spreads through Spiral Creek. But when Deputy Ren Accord gets too close, his son vanishes, and reality begins to fracture. This appears to be somewhat of a werewolf movie, with a whole lot of mind-boggling “what the hell is going on?” trickery mixed in.

Jann’s previous directing credits include Drop Dead Gorgeous, Organ Trail, and episodes of The Spiderwick Chronicles, Daybreak, The Good Doctor, Ghosted, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, Atypical, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Last Man on Earth, A to Z, The Goldbergs, The Michael J. Fox Show, Community, Suburgatory, Happy Ending, Childrens Hospital, Reaper, Emily’s Reasons Why Not, Flight of the Conchords, Reno 911!, and The State, among others.

Ethan Embry (The Devil’s Candy) stars alongside Li Jun Li (Sinners), Jeremie Harris (Legion), Lukas Jann (Organ Trail), Beth Malone (Brittany Runs a Marathon), Kevin Allison (The Ten), Alexandra Doke (City on Fire), Mather Zickel (Rachel Getting Married), Ted Rooney (Somebody I Used to Know), Dana Millican (Soft & Quiet), and Scotch Hopkins (Brute 1986).

Michael Patrick Jann produced Alma & the Wolf with David Codron and Eric Binns. Jann and Codron worked together on both Drop Dead Gorgeous and Organ Trail. Ali Jazayeri, David Gendron, and Viviana Zarragoitia serve as executive producers for TPC. Filming took place in Oregon.

Alma & the Wolf has been rated R for some strong violent content/gore, and language and has a running time of 89 minutes.

What did you think of the trailer for Alma & the Wolf? Will you be watching this movie when it gets a theatrical and digital release at the end of this week? Let us know by leaving a comment below. As a fan of both Ethan Embry and werewolves, I’ll probably be checking this movie out at some point.