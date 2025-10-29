Movie News

Safe House action thriller will be released this Friday, and we have an Exclusive clip!

Vertical will be bringing the action thriller Safe House to theatres and On Demand this Friday, October 31st, and in anticipation of the release, we have gotten our hands on an EXCLUSIVE clip from the film! To get a three minute preview of some of the film’s action, check out the clip embedded above.

Hannah John-Kamen of Thunderbolts* stars in Safe House alongside Lucien Laviscount (Emily in Paris), Ethan Embry (The Devil’s Candy), Michael Bradway (Chicago Fire), Brian Van Holt (Cougar Town), Lewis Tan (Cobra Kai), and Holt McCallany (Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning). Here’s the film’s synopsis: After a devastating terrorist ambush on the Vice President’s motorcade leaves downtown Los Angeles in ruins, six government agents retreat to a fortified federal safe house. As the doors seal and communication lines go dark, it becomes chillingly clear: the attack may have been an inside job. Tensions spike as accusations fly and trust dissolves. Each agent has a classified mission, a murky past, or a hidden agenda, and any one of them could be the traitor.

Jamie Marshall, who worked as an assistant director on the likes of Face/Off, Starship Troopers, Godzilla (’98), Deep Blue Sea, Mission: Impossible III, Warrior, and Southpaw, among others, before making his feature directorial debut with the 2017 crime drama Dirty Lies, directed Safe House from a screenplay by Leon Langford (the Mel Gibson movie Hot Seat). Marshall was also a second unit director on Olympus Has Fallen, Paranoia, The Foreigner, Den of Thieves, Hunter Killer, Miss Bala, Don’t Look Deeper, You People, and Mafia Mamma.

Alexandra Cocean, Lucas Jarach, and Timothy C. Sullivan produced the film, with Cindy Truong co-producing and Nicolas Chartier serving as an executive producer. Christian Ackerman was the line producer.

What did you think of our exclusive clip from Safe House? Will you be watching the action thriller this weekend (after your Halloween celebrations are over, of course)? Let us know by leaving a comment below. I like the cast and the movie seems to me like it could be cool, so I’ll be checking it out for sure.

Safe House

