Revisiting Dutch (1991): The Forgotten Thanksgiving Gem

Folks, it’s the holidays, which really means something around here, ya know? The shift from Halloween movies to Christmas movies, plus the treasured few Thanksgiving films in between, is honestly what this whole season is all about. Forget the travel stress, the gift shopping panic, and the awkward family dinners, the holidays are about movies. And when it comes to Thanksgiving cinema, the menu is pretty small. There just aren’t a ton of memorable movies dedicated to this cozy, Christmas-adjacent little holiday. And don’t worry, we haven’t forgotten about Planes, Trains and Automobiles, the undisputed king of Thanksgiving movies. But today, I’ve got a Thanksgiving film recommendation that’s nostalgic for me… and might be brand new to some of you. Dutch.

Dutch is a 1991 holiday road-trip comedy starring the hilarious Ed O’Neill (yes, Al Bundy himself) as Dutch, a blue-collar hustler tasked with picking up his girlfriend’s son Doyle, played by Ethan Embry, from boarding school and driving him home cross-country. The goal? Get Doyle home by Thanksgiving… and TRY to get along with him. Naturally, this becomes way harder than Dutch expects. What follows is a classic tale of reluctant travel partners who go from enemies to family as they take on the road together.

Oh, also, Ed O’Neill hates this movie. But, respectfully… I think he’s wrong. And today, I’m going to tell you why.

This movie was written by John Hughes in the early ’90s as a wholesome holiday road-trip comedy in that classic Hughes style. Think of it like Planes, Trains and Automobiles but updated for the ’90s. In fact, the role of Dutch was originally written for John Candy, who nearly reprised a vibe similar to Uncle Buck. That would have made the entire tone of the film feel completely different.

Then there’s director Peter Faiman, known for the wackier comedy of Crocodile Dundee. His style mixed with Hughes’ style created a slightly off-kilter blend: part slapstick, part mean-spirited humor, part Hughes-style sarcasm.

With Candy in mind during writing, it’s easy to see how Hughes intended another “slobs vs. snobs” holiday comedy, where the supposedly obnoxious character eventually becomes lovable. Candy did this effortlessly; he was one of the most endearing comedic actors of all time. But when Candy couldn’t make it, the role went to TV icon Ed O’Neill, who was on fire as Al Bundy. It made sense: the script needed a rough-around-the-edges blue-collar guy with humor and heart. Ed was already that guy every week on TV.

As for Doyle, the studio considered all the usual ’90s kid actors (Elijah Wood, the Culkins) before ultimately giving the role to Ethan Embry (then Ethan Randall). Good thing, too. This was his first major movie role, and while he’s still underrated today, Dutch helped launch him toward bigger parts.

One thing almost everyone can agree on is that the chemistry between Ed O’Neill and Ethan Embry is genuinely great. You feel all the awkward frustration of two strangers forced together, but you also feel the warm, gradual bonding. And while Ed O’Neill says he wasn’t right for the role, I disagree.

Doyle, meanwhile, is basically a 13-year-old movie kid mixed with Damien from The Omen and Patrick Bateman. He’s spoiled, friendless, rude, and emotionally neglected by his wealthy father (played by the always-excellent Christopher McDonald). So yeah, he’s angry, arrogant, and suffers from the worst case of “only-child syndrome” I’ve ever seen. But as the movie strips away his comforts – first class flights, fancy hotels, all of it – his icy exterior starts to crack.

And in classic road-trip comedy fashion, chaos hits QUICK. The car? Gone. The wallets? Gone. Even their shoes? Yup, gone. Dutch’s optimism slowly melts into exhaustion, frustration, and even resentment, not just toward Doyle, but toward Doyle’s mom for not warning him what a nightmare her son is. It takes more than halfway through the movie before we see Doyle show even a shred of empathy. But when he finally does, Ethan Embry gets to actually act, letting us see a lonely kid who wants friends, wants his father’s approval, wants connection, and desperately doesn’t want to be vulnerable around his mom’s new boyfriend.

The contrast between Dutch and Doyle is fascinating. Doyle softens as Dutch gets worn down. And Ed O’Neill handles every tone thrown at him; goofy slapstick, intimidation, vulnerability, coldness; with more range than he gets credit for.

It’s honestly wild this movie isn’t considered a holiday classic.

If John Candy had starred, and if someone like Hughes or Chris Columbus had directed, Dutch might have been a huge hit, Uncle Buck meets Planes, Trains and Automobiles. But it also might not have become the weird little anomaly it is today. Think of the “drill scene” in Uncle Buck. Strange, dark, but unforgettable. Dutch feels like a whole movie built from that energy. A little messy, a little grimy, but still funny, heartfelt, and charming because it’s slightly off.

The movie had a modest $17 million budget, mostly going toward shooting on real highways and real locations. But it only made about $5 million at the box office. Yup, a flop. However, it lived on through home video, where so many of us discovered it. Over time, it’s earned a cult following and become a cozy, underrated Thanksgiving comfort movie.

Sure, it’s easy to call Dutch a “diet Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” and maybe it lacks the same grandiosity, but that’s what makes it stand out. It’s rough around the edges, funny, weird, and surprisingly heartfelt. A genuine holiday comedy with a punch.

So this Thanksgiving, I recommend you add Dutch to your watchlist. Track it down, settle in, and let yourself enjoy it. And for those of you hoping for a Planes, Trains and Automobiles video this year… subscribe, because it’s coming sooner than you think.